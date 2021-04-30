OpenMarkets hires, acquires, preps for IPO

OpenMarkets has made a series of senior appointments as it prepares for an initial public offering.

Naseema Sparks has been appointed chair, Andrew Rutherford and Paul Rayson are new non-executive directors and Bob Alexander is now executive director and chief financial officer. Phil Cussen has also joined as chief technology officer.

Sparks is the former chief executive of Chief Executive Women and sits on the boards of Sydney Living Museums, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Knight Frank Australia, Holmart Pharmaceuticals and Murray River Organics.

Rutherford was one of the founders of Koda Capital and was chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Koda for six years.

Rayson is the chief executive of Hearts and Minds Investments and was formerly managing director at CommSec.

Cussen joins from Bank of Queensland where he was chief technology officer and also held several roles at Westpac. Alexander is chair of the audit risk committee for Citadel Group.

The appointments come as OpenMarkets expands its team from just 17 in March 2020 to now 88 people and prepares for an IPO.

It also acquired financial adviser platform InvestFit which it will rebrand to OpenMarkets Advice.

OpenMarkets Advice is a goals-based advice tool that combines stochastic modelling and portfolio optimisation, generating advice at high levels of confidence and improving client outcomes and engagement, while also increasing efficiency and compliance for the adviser.

The acquisition was driven by an increasing need for affordable advice in Australia, OpenMarkets chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said.

"Increasing numbers of Australians are starting to trade - and in record volumes - and a large amount of this volume has come through OMG. This record growth is driving a record need for affordable financial advice that educates investors on lowering risk and generating better returns," he said.

"However, larger advice providers like banks and other advisers have retreated from the sector because of higher standards and costs from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority. Those advisers who do remain focus almost exclusively on high-net-worth customers."