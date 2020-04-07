NEWS
Coronavirus News
Open banking to charge on
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   12:37PM

The consumer watchdog has confirmed the launch of open banking will go ahead at the July 1 deadline as a means to help drive competition.

ACCC chair Rod Sims said he believes a key driver of reform, and greatly improved competition in financial services will be the Consumer Data Rights (CDR) initiative.

"We may not know when the gains from CDR will kick in, but we can be certain they will be profound," Sims said.

"I Have no doubt, this is as important a reform as achieved in that wonderful reform decade of the 1980s. And it is a reform for this moment."

Sims said now is the time to expedite digital innovation, particularly given the current COVID-19 crisis.

"CDR will mean that there will be common standards to the way data is transferred, how data is structured, and its security mechanisms," he said.

"Data can be readily assembled from different sources in ways not imaginable before.

"Post this crisis we will get the competition our financial sector needs."

Sims said the ACCC has had extensive discussions with banks and other stakeholders about the impacts of COVID-19 on the introduction of the CDR regime.

"The vast majority want to press ahead, and build on the work to date," he said.

"Of course, the timetable now needs to be flexible, and the ACCC is likely to provide some more specificity on this in the coming weeks, but we are continuing to work to launch on July 1 2020 for sharing consumer transaction data."

Sims said competition has a crucial role to play in getting the economy running again post the COVID-19 crisis.

"It is important that the necessary short term measures do not give rise to long term structural damage to competition or market concentration, and that we continue to make progress with important reforms such as the CDR," Sims said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: CDRACCCRod SimsConsumer Data Rights
