Open banking accreditation now open

The ACCC has today launched its Consumer Data Right Register and Accreditation Application Platform (RAAP), set to be the "IT backbone" of open banking in Australia.

Consumer Data Right gives consumers greater access and control over their data, allowing them to safely switch and transfer their banking data between trusted providers.

Open banking encourages competition between service providers, helping lower prices for consumers and also drive innovation.

The ACCC said its RAAP has two functions; "to create a trusted data environment where encrypted data is only shared between approved participants; and to provide a portal where businesses can apply to be accredited".

ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said the launch of the platform was the first step towards reshaping the banking industry in Australia.

"This launch of this Consumer Data Right platform and portal means businesses of all sizes can take the first steps towards to being part of this crucial economic reform," she said.

"As more businesses become accredited over time, consumers will benefit from an increasing number of innovative services and a vastly improved experience that puts them in control of their data.

Any institution that wants to receive Consumer Data Right data to provide products or services to consumers has to be accredited, the watchdog said.

"We are encouraging businesses wanting to participate in the Consumer Data Right regime to apply for accreditation and take part in reshaping banking competition in Australia," Court said.

The sharing of this data between major banks and those initially accredited by the ACCC will commence on July 1.