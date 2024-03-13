Newspaper icon
Ontario Teachers' massively underperforms benchmark

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAR 2024   12:43PM

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board reported a meagre 1.9% net return for 2023, falling short of its 8.7% benchmark, translating to a $15.8 billion negative value add.

This contrasted with a modest 4% return in 2022, which surpassed its benchmark by 1.8%.

The shortfall was largely attributed to insufficient investment in listed equities, particularly major US technology stocks, and adjusted valuations in infrastructure and real estate due to rising interest rates.

Ontario Teachers' president and chief executive Jo Taylor acknowledged the fund's disappointing result, ascribing it to positioning the portfolio for a more challenging economic environment than what ultimately transpired.

"As a result, our portfolio was more conservatively positioned and we did not benefit as much as we could have from strong stock markets, particularly in the US. We significantly underperformed our benchmarks in 2023 due primarily to a lower allocation to those public companies that performed extremely well throughout the year, most notably the 'magnificent seven' technology stocks," he said.

Taylor added that the fund is committed to improving its performance, aiming for a 4% real return, however, will not take undue risks in the pursuit of better returns.

The fund will continue to search for "attractive opportunities" in technology, credit, life sciences, and the energy transition. Also, as private asset markets have slowed down, it will also focus on creating value within its exiting portfolio and provide them capital to grow and build advantage in their markets.

Since its inception in 1990, Ontario Teachers' has posted a 9.3% annualised net return, with five and ten-year returns of 7.2% and 7.6%, respectively.

