OneVue takes control of Madison

OneVue has taken control of Madison Financial Group, working to arrange a sale of the dealer group which is home to close to 100 advisers.

It's the latest development in the Sargon saga, which began last Wednesday when Sargon entered external administration at the hands of one of its backers, Taiping Trustees.

Sargon owed money to OneVue for the acquisition of its trustee business Diversa but failed to make the necessary payments. OneVue is currently attempting to recoup about $31 million still outstanding.

On Tuesday, OneVue appointed receivers for SC Australia Holdings.

In an update to the ASX this afternoon, OneVue confirmed one of the assets of SC Australia under OneVue's secured interest is the 100% shareholding in Madison Financial Group.

Madison itself is not subject to any form of insolvency proceedings and continues to operate on a business as usual basis, OneVue said.

Madison Financial Group was acquired by Sargon in 2018 and was due to be rebranded to Sargon Adviser Services next month. The rebrand will no longer go ahead, OneVue said.

OneVue said it is working with the receivers and Madison to sell the dealer group, enabling it to continue "to operate on a stable footing without unnecessary distraction".

OneVue managing director Connie McKeage said Madison is an important client of OneVue.

"We have known most of the Madison advisers for many years and we care about them and their businesses," she said.

"The group has been through quite an unsettling couple of years and our main aim is to enable the advisers to get on with the day to day servicing of their clients without interruption."

The receivers are continuing to working on an urgent basis to realize value for OneVue, the company said.