OneVue marks territory on Sargon sale proceeds

OneVue is asserting its right to receive payments from the ongoing sale of Sargon's trustee businesses after a recent creditors' meeting.

EY is currently running the sales process for the assets of eight Sargon subsidiaries which house its trustee and responsible entity businesses, which was previously announced to be set for a completion by or around March 31. OneVue has previously said it is only material creditor for the sale proceeds from these businesses, as it looks to recoup about $28 million still owed to it by Sargon.

Last Wednesday, Wexted Advisors published their first report to creditors, which OneVue says, has created some confusion over their position as a creditor in Sargon Group.

As a result, OneVue has asserted its vendors' lien over the sale of Diversa and CCSL.

EY, as the voluntary administrator, has agreed not to distribute or deal with the total net proceeds of the sale until a further agreement is reached with OneVue or a court determination is made about its entitlements.

"OneVue has asserted its unpaid vendor's lien over the shares of both these businesses (Diversa and CCSL Trustees). Having received notice of OneVue's interest and intention to enforce the lien, the voluntary administrators for the Sargon subsidiaries sought OneVue's agreement to permit the sale of the shares for the purpose of imminent sale of Sargon's operating business," OneVue said in an ASX statement.

OneVue is also an unsecured creditor in the main holding company Sargon Capital.

The company today said if the recoveries at the subsidiary level are insufficient, it will consider pursuing its own claims against current and former Sargon Capital directors regarding the sale of the trustee businesses.

Sargon Capital's administrators on Wednesday advised the company be wound up and said no distribution will likely be possible. The future of the company will be decided at an April 8 vote on whether to wind it up or to return it to its director.

If Sargon Capital is wound up, the liquidators will have potential insolvent trading claims against Sargon's directors and officers, and potential voidable transactions and unfair preference claims.

"Those claims may result in return to unsecured creditors however OneVue's primary course of action has been to recover the amounts owed to it at subsiadaries; level first with the sale of its secured assets, and secondly the enforcement of the lien over the previously owned trustee services businesses," OVH said.