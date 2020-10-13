OneVue encourages Iress takeover

The OneVue board has encouraged shareholders to vote in favour of the takeover proposal put forward by Iress after another shareholder started a campaign against the scheme.

In a letter, the OneVue board said it has become aware of recent media coverage, or direct correspondence, that a OneVue shareholder is encouraging others to vote against the proposed scheme of arrangement with Iress.

OneVue is referring to Alex Waislitz, whose companies under the Thorney umbrella have voted against the deal and encouraged other shareholders to do the same.

"It is unfortunate that OneVue clients are being exposed to the media coverage of the matter," the board said.

"OneVue's directors respect every shareholder's right to a point of view, however we would like to reinforce the director's unanimous support for the scheme and out strong recommendation that shareholders vote FOR the scheme."

The board emphasised that in the absence of a better proposal and subject to an independent expert continuing to conclude that the scheme is fair and reasonable and in the best interest of shareholders.

"We emphasis the importance of you taking the time to vote and ensuring that you have a say in the outcome. We also thought it would be useful to reiterate the basis on which the directors continue to unanimously support the scheme," it said.

OneVue listed the reasons to accept the scheme as; the scheme was increased from $0.40 cash per share to $0.43 cash per share, the independent expert believes the scheme is fair and reasonable and the scheme represents a significant premium on OneVue's historical trading prices.

However, on October 1 Waislitz said: "Contrary to its public statements, Iress's final offer of 43 cents per share is NOT at the top of all of the independent expert's valuation ranges."

"One of the independent expert's valuation methodologies - the discounted cash flow valuation - has a range of 38-46 cents per share. Iress's final price of 43 cents per share is below the top end of this range which Thorney regards as still being too low."

The offer provides a premium of 73.4% to 113.2% of OneVue's trading price over the six months prior to the announcement of Iress' takeover bid.

The board said directors did fully recognise that OneVue's share price had been impacted by COVID-19 prior to the initial proposal by Iress and the specific company matters relating to the recovery of the Sargon sale proceeds.

However, it said any comments relating to how OneVue's share price would have traded in the absence of the scheme are entirely speculative and not based on fact.

"The fact is that there is a certain and immediate 100% cash offer at $0.43 per share," it said.

"Comparisons to other ASX listed companies are also speculative, and require consideration of a range of factors, including unique business drivers, financial profiles and performance of each business and selection of the date on which relative performance is measures, which can have a material impact on how the share price performance of individual companies compares."