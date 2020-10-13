NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
OneVue encourages Iress takeover
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   12:19PM

The OneVue board has encouraged shareholders to vote in favour of the takeover proposal put forward by Iress after another shareholder started a campaign against the scheme.

In a letter, the OneVue board said it has become aware of recent media coverage, or direct correspondence, that a OneVue shareholder is encouraging others to vote against the proposed scheme of arrangement with Iress.

OneVue is referring to Alex Waislitz, whose companies under the Thorney umbrella have voted against the deal and encouraged other shareholders to do the same.

"It is unfortunate that OneVue clients are being exposed to the media coverage of the matter," the board said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

"OneVue's directors respect every shareholder's right to a point of view, however we would like to reinforce the director's unanimous support for the scheme and out strong recommendation that shareholders vote FOR the scheme."

The board emphasised that in the absence of a better proposal and subject to an independent expert continuing to conclude that the scheme is fair and reasonable and in the best interest of shareholders.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"We emphasis the importance of you taking the time to vote and ensuring that you have a say in the outcome.  We also thought it would be useful to reiterate the basis on which the directors continue to unanimously support the scheme," it said.

OneVue listed the reasons to accept the scheme as; the scheme was increased from $0.40 cash per share to $0.43 cash per share, the independent expert believes the scheme is fair and reasonable and the scheme represents a significant premium on OneVue's historical trading prices.

However, on October 1 Waislitz said: "Contrary to its public statements, Iress's final offer of 43 cents per share is NOT at the top of all of the independent expert's valuation ranges."

"One of the independent expert's valuation methodologies - the discounted cash flow valuation - has a range of 38-46 cents per share. Iress's final price of 43 cents per share is below the top end of this range which Thorney regards as still being too low."

The offer provides a premium of 73.4% to 113.2% of OneVue's trading price over the six months prior to the announcement of Iress' takeover bid.

The board said directors did fully recognise that OneVue's share price had been impacted by COVID-19 prior to the initial proposal by Iress and the specific company matters relating to the recovery of the Sargon sale proceeds.

However, it said any comments relating to how OneVue's share price would have traded in the absence of the scheme are entirely speculative and not based on fact.

"The fact is that there is a certain and immediate 100% cash offer at $0.43 per share," it said.

"Comparisons to other ASX listed companies are also speculative, and require consideration of a range of factors, including unique business drivers, financial profiles and performance of each business and selection of the date on which relative performance is measures, which can have a material impact on how the share price performance of individual companies compares."

Read more: OneVueIressAlex WaislitzSargon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
Iress appointed mandate
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
Court blocks bid to freeze Phil Kingston's assets
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
Ethical super fund overhauls fees
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
Iress adds to executive team
Iress posts mixed half year results
OneVue to take Taiping to court
Editor's Choice
CBA executive pay voted in
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Commonwealth Bank shareholders have voted for the adoption of the remuneration report and the grant of securities to the chief executive in the annual general meeting.
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is considering making changes to its MySuper Heatmap to reflect the reforms proposed by the government in the federal budget.
Perpetual talent departs
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Private has lost its head of multi manager, who has been with the firm for more than 17 years, and a research analyst.
State Street targets insurance outsourcing
KARREN VERGARA
State Street has partnered with a Danish company to provide an outsourcing solution to insurance firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EBPT9hkT