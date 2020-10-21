OnePath takes over group insurance mandate

OnePath has won a group insurance mandate for a well-known football association, replacing Resolution Life.

The AFL Players Association (AFLPA), which represents male, female and past player members, has appointed Zurich-owned OnePath to take over from December 1.

"This arrangement is an extension of our partnership with the AFL Players Association, through our community program, Tackle Your Feelings," Zurich said in a statement.

Head injuries, such as concussions, are common in Australian football. Zurich said more research on the long-term impacts of concussion is coming to the fore.

"But core to our promise as an insurer is to provide coverage that's appropriate to the needs of our customer segments, and to provide support in any way possible at claim time. Cover for concussion is important for this group and we are proud to offer it in this case."

It's been widely reported recently that Shaun Smith, a former AFL player, won a $1.4 million payout from his insurer MLC as a result of suffering a serious concussion during his career.

In May, the AFLPA extended its 20-year-long partnership with AMP to provide superannuation for over 3500 past and present AFL players.

"After an extensive independent review process, the AFLPA Board made the decision to continue with the AFL Players' Association's longstanding partnership with AMP," AFLPA chief executive Paul Marsh said.

"Through the review it was clear that AMP's super fund was the preferred option to support the unique requirements of AFL players."