Financial Planning
Old problem needs new solution: Research
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   12:03PM

Financial advisers need to adopt a new approach to providing income for retiree clients, according to Allianz Retire+.

Following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) latest cash rate cut, down to 10 basis points, retirees with a large allocation to cash are not able to generate sufficient levels of income.

Further to this, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady said traditional portfolio-construction approaches for retirees are becoming less effective with the risk of volatility.

"They are in a no-win situation. Returns from cash and bonds are too low to fund a dignified retirement. And high sharemarket volatility can damage their financial and physical wellbeing," he said.

Rady said financial advisers should look to protect retiree capital in the sharemarket but understands why they have been hesitant towards protected style equity linked products.

"Historically, products with a protection element have been costly, requiring investors to sacrifice too much upside, or have been offered by product issuers that are not well known," he said.

"We are seeing a lot of progressive advisers use our equity linked product with inbuilt protection to gain exposure to higher yield from Australian and global shares, while minimising downside risk of uncertainty for their retiree clients.

"We think it's an attractive proposition: exposure to growth with inbuilt protection, at the cost of 85 basis points per year. That's less than the cost of most managed funds."

Editor's Choice
Fintechs to merge
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:49AM
The former BitConnect Australian national promoter has been charged by ASIC for operating an unregistered investment scheme and making false statements.
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.
