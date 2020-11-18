Old problem needs new solution: Research

Financial advisers need to adopt a new approach to providing income for retiree clients, according to Allianz Retire+.

Following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) latest cash rate cut, down to 10 basis points, retirees with a large allocation to cash are not able to generate sufficient levels of income.

Further to this, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady said traditional portfolio-construction approaches for retirees are becoming less effective with the risk of volatility.

"They are in a no-win situation. Returns from cash and bonds are too low to fund a dignified retirement. And high sharemarket volatility can damage their financial and physical wellbeing," he said.

Rady said financial advisers should look to protect retiree capital in the sharemarket but understands why they have been hesitant towards protected style equity linked products.

"Historically, products with a protection element have been costly, requiring investors to sacrifice too much upside, or have been offered by product issuers that are not well known," he said.

"We are seeing a lot of progressive advisers use our equity linked product with inbuilt protection to gain exposure to higher yield from Australian and global shares, while minimising downside risk of uncertainty for their retiree clients.

"We think it's an attractive proposition: exposure to growth with inbuilt protection, at the cost of 85 basis points per year. That's less than the cost of most managed funds."