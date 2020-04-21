NEWS
Economics
Oil tanks
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 21 APR 2020   11:09AM

Wouldn't it be nice to buy a house in Denmark was what I thought when I read the news that Jyske Bank - the country's third-largest bank - announced in August last year that it would pay home borrowers 0.5% per annum to take out a mortgage.

Sweet!

And that was pre-coronavirus time.

This time it's all about oil. US oil futures contracts expiring on 21 April for May delivery dropped to minus US$35.20 a barrel - i.e. oil producers are paying buyers to come and get their supply.

With planes, trains and automobiles all at a virtual standstill and factories in lockdown, the planet is drowning in oil and nowhere to store them.

Just as the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reports, "With demand down 30 per cent worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma expected to fill up in a matter of weeks, very few want to be stuck with oil barrels that they have to take delivery on at some point during May".

Sinking oil prices came despite the belated agreement (around mid-April) by OPEC plus to chop 9.7 million barrels per day - equivalent to 10% of global supply - in May and June.

Not enough to arrest the slide in oil prices. According to the International Energy Agency's April "Oil Market Report,

"Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 mb/d year-on-year in 2020. The impact of containment measures in 187 countries and territories has been to bring mobility almost to a halt."

"Global oil supply is set to plunge by a record 12 mb/d in May" after OPEC+ forged a historic output deal to cut production by 9.7 mb/d from an agreed baseline level. As April production was high, the effective cut is 10.7 mb/d. Additional reductions are set to come from other countries with the US and Canada seeing the largest declines. Total non-OPEC output falls could reach 5.2 mb/d in 4Q20, and for the year as a whole output may be 2.3 mb/d lower than last year."

Under normal circumstances, the drop in oil prices would have been a boon.

Lower oil prices raise household disposable income. But not when consumers are required to stay home so as to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Lower oil prices reduce businesses' operating costs but zero operating costs plus zero customers even at zero interest rates for working capital equals zilch.

Just ask Virgin Airlines.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

