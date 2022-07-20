Octopus launches renewable energy platform

Octopus Australia has launched a renewable energy platform for institutional and wholesale investors, with backing from partners including Hostplus.

The wealth manager simultaneously closed two funds that are co-investing into a multi-billion-dollar Australian renewable energy portfolio.

The Octopus Australia Sustainable Investments (OASIS) Fund, open to institutional investors, and the Octopus Renewable Energy Opportunities (OREO) Fund, open to wholesale investors, both access the entire Octopus Australia utility scale energy and storage portfolio.

The 333MW Darlington Point Solar Farm, Australia's operational solar project located in NSW, is the first project to be jointly acquired by OASIS and OREO.

Octopus's platform, set up to manage Australia's energy transition, will finance the entire renewable energy life cycle from development, through construction and into long-term operations.

Currently, the secured portfolio sits at $3 billion across wind, solar and storage, with a visible pipeline of an additional $5 billion.

Among OASIS's institutional investors are Hostplus, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and Octopus Renewables' Sky Fund.

Octopus Australia managing director Sam Reynolds said the company is thankful to continue relationships with investors while working towards a renewable future.

"The Octopus group's approach to investing in renewable energy has developed globally over the last 15 years," he explained.

"As such, we saw early on the massive opportunity in Australia and how a portfolio approach to the market could align our institutional customers (in OASIS), alongside our family office and advised investors (in OREO) to create defensible and sustainable value into the future."

The Octopus Australia platform will also support and fund projects that are generated from JV and Indigenous-owned renewable energy company, known as Desert Springs Octopus. Desert Springs Octopus brings renewable energy and other infrastructure opportunities to

First Nations Australians across Australia.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said the superannuation fund is pleased to take part in the launch.

"Reflecting our commitment to both Net Zero 2050, and to reconciliation, we are particularly excited to help support and finance projects developed by the Desert Springs Octopus - aimed at supporting our indigenous communities to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and help create other investment opportunities, new jobs, training, local procurement and cultural benefits," he said.

"Importantly, this opportunity further diversifies our portfolio, an important aspect in the delivery of sustainable long-term returns for our members."

CEFC executive director Monique Miller added that Australia needs significant renewable energy build-out to tackle the task of decarbonising the grid while meeting net-zero targets.

"Our $75 million cornerstone commitment into the OASIS fund will help address the need for new investment in utility-scale renewable energy projects and facilitates the entry of a major global fund manager into the Australian market," she said.

"It's also great to be making the investment alongside key superannuation funds, showing the strong opportunity for institutional capital to supply the ongoing demand for exposure to renewable energy investment."

Further information on the next acquisition by Octopus Australia will be announced shortly, it said.