Executive Appointments

Octopus Investments bolsters team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 OCT 2021   12:29PM

Octopus Investments, an energy asset manager, has made several appointments after recently surpassing $1 billion in assets under management.

On the sales side the firm recently appointed Tim Kok to head of institutional product. Kok was previously an investment analyst at AustralianSuper and most recently worked at National Australia Bank as an associate director.

Kok will work alongside Sophie Gibbons, who is head of wholesale, and will be responsible for institutional product at the firm.

In investments, Lumi Adisa recently joined Octopus as head of energy markets. He was head of energy market analytics at Cornwell Insight Australia before moving to the firm.

Sonia Teitel and Darren Brown both joined as investment directors in the last year, rounding out the growth of Octopus' team.

The firm in Australia is part of the wider Octopus Group, founded in the UK in 2000, which manages in excess of $15 billion for more than 60,000 private investors and institutions.

In Australia, Octopus Investments managing director Sam Reynolds, who previously ran the Octopus UK renewable investment team, began building out the team three years ago.

Investment director Jon Filbey and head of investments and developments Dennis Freedman round out the local team.

