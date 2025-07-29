Octopus awarded $1bn mandate

Octopus Australia has announced a partnership with APG Asset Management, a Dutch pension fund investor with assets under management exceeding $1 trillion (€590 billion).

As part of the partnership, APG intends to commit over $1 billion to Octopus Australia's flagship renewable energy platform, OASIS.

Octopus described the partnership has one of the most significant institutional engagements in Australia's clean energy transition to date.

Octopus said the investment helps accelerate its platform and pipeline of utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects.

"This partnership marks a transformational moment for both our business and the broader Australian energy landscape," Octopus chief executive Sam Reynolds said.

"To be chosen as the local partner by a global investor of APG's calibre is a powerful endorsement of our strategy and team and is a reflection of Australia's position as a leading destination for long-term, sustainable infrastructure investment."

Reynolds said both the Octopus and APG teams are strongly aligned in their purpose and ambition.

"Together, we will continue delivering projects that create long-term value for investors and communities, while playing a key role in decarbonising the nation," he said.

APG said following a comprehensive review, it chose to partner with Octopus based on its integrated development model and ability to progress shared impact, climate and long-term value creation goals.

"Our partnership with Octopus Australia represents a substantial opportunity to drive meaningful impact around critical climate priorities with best-in-class renewables projects that are strongly positioned to generate value for decades to come," APG head of infrastructure and private natural capital APAC Hans-Martin Aerts said.

"We are looking forward to deepening our collaboration with Octopus Australia as we meet substantial demand for high-quality renewable energy infrastructure in key markets like Australia and support the wider energy transition needed across the world's highest emissions regions."

APG joins existing investors in the Octopus platform, including Rest, Hostplus, other international pension funds, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, as well as private banks and wealth managers.

Completion of the proposed investment remains subject to the approval of the Foreign Investment Review Board and other relevant Australian regulatory authorities.