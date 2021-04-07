NZ Super Fund appoints two GMs

The NZ$55 billion New Zealand Super Fund has appointed two senior leads to its executive team, who will join the Guardians on July 5.

Paula Steed was appointed general manager of finance and investment operations, responsible for the finance, tax, internal audit and investment operations teams.

Steed is the current chief internal auditor at ASB Bank, and previously worked as chief financial officer at UDC Finance and division financial controller at ANZ. She also held senior finance roles at AMP and Deloitte.

Mark Fennell, currently the NZSF's general manager of portfolio completion, is now the general manager of risk, responsible for the risk, data services and records management teams.

He joined the board as chief operating officer in 2007 and went on to become general manager of portfolio completion in 2012. Prior to this, he held senior treasury or risk management roles at The Warehouse Group, Forestry Corporation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and NZ Railways Corporation.

The NZSF will shortly begin recruiting for Fennell's vacated role of general manager of portfolio completion.

Steed and Fennell report to chief executive Matt Whineray, who said the appointments follow a robust search process.

"I'm excited to add Paula to the team and am looking forward to the new ideas and perspectives she will bring to the Guardians. Mark's appointment will contribute significant institutional knowledge and experience to the key role of GM Risk and help strengthen our focus on enterprise and portfolio risk management," Whineray said.