NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
NZ Super Fund appoints two GMs
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 APR 2021   12:04PM﻿

The NZ$55 billion New Zealand Super Fund has appointed two senior leads to its executive team, who will join the Guardians on July 5.

Paula Steed was appointed general manager of finance and investment operations, responsible for the finance, tax, internal audit and investment operations teams.

Steed is the current chief internal auditor at ASB Bank, and previously worked as chief financial officer at UDC Finance and division financial controller at ANZ. She also held senior finance roles at AMP and Deloitte.

Mark Fennell, currently the NZSF's general manager of portfolio completion, is now the general manager of risk, responsible for the risk, data services and records management teams.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

He joined the board as chief operating officer in 2007 and went on to become general manager of portfolio completion in 2012. Prior to this, he held senior treasury or risk management roles at The Warehouse Group, Forestry Corporation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and NZ Railways Corporation.

The NZSF will shortly begin recruiting for Fennell's vacated role of general manager of portfolio completion.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Steed and Fennell report to chief executive Matt Whineray, who said the appointments follow a robust search process.

"I'm excited to add Paula to the team and am looking forward to the new ideas and perspectives she will bring to the Guardians. Mark's appointment will contribute significant institutional knowledge and experience to the key role of GM Risk and help strengthen our focus on enterprise and portfolio risk management," Whineray said.

Read more: NZSFMark FennellPaula SteedMatt WhinerayASB BankDeloitteMinistry of Foreign AffairsNZ Railways CorporationNZ Super Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Rice Warner acquired by Deloitte
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
NZ Super Fund adds board member
The future of quality advice: SMSFA
Boards suffer from disconnect between risk, strategy
ASIC slams auditors
Sayers hires tech experts, launches new unit
NZ Super, Ontario Teachers' acquire healthcare provider
LGBTI+ leaders list 2020 revealed
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
Editor's Choice
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The swelling size of a BlackRock ETF that invests in clean energy stocks has forced S&P to expand the underlying index from 30 stocks to 100. But an Aussie ETF tracking the index doesn't want to change.
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee this morning, Mercer implored the government to consider a delay to the implementation of the super fund stapling mechanism slated to come into effect from July 1.
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
ASIC is taking Westpac to the Federal Court, alleging it sold junk credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it and whose accounts were unlawfully debited to pay for the premiums.
CBA to pay $7m for overcharged interest
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:11PM
The Federal Court has imposed a $7 million penalty on Commonwealth Bank for charging higher interest rates on business overdraft accounts than what it advised its customers over a four-year period.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wbWY2xz4