NZ Super delivers 11.84%

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund has delivered a pre-tax return of 11.84% after costs for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Total fund size was up $8.4 billion from a year earlier, ending the 2025 financial year at $85.1 billion.

Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation chief executive Jo Townsend said while much of the result was down to the continuing strength of global equity markets, the Guardians' active investment strategies also had a positive impact on the performance.

"Two numbers are of particular importance to us. The first is net return, or the return over and above the government's cost of capital," Townsend said.

"For the past year, the 90-Day Treasury bill rate was 4.61%, making our net return 7.24% - to put it another way, maintaining the fund this year has made the Crown $5.5 billion better off."

Townsend said the fund's other key benchmark was value add, which tracks how successful its investment strategies have been.

"We derive that by comparing our actual returns with the benchmark returns generated by our reference portfolio, which is a notional, passively managed portfolio of bonds and shares that we believe would meet our mandate," Townsend said.

"For FY25, our value-added was 0.98%. In other words, we added $745 million to the earnings we would have achieved by following a passive, index-tracking strategy."

Townsend said that while short-term results were positive, the fund is also focused on delivering long-term results.

"Over the past 20 years, we have consistently outperformed our long-run expectations, generating an average annual return of 9.92%," Townsend said.

"Certainly, part of that is down to some well-thought-out and well-implemented active investment strategies: during that time, those strategies have generated close on $20 billion more than a passive strategy with the same level of market risk would have returned.

"However, we must also recognise that much of the fund's success is due to the exceptionally strong performance of global markets over the past 20 years - despite two once-in-a-generation crises in the Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19."