Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

NZ Super delivers 11.84%

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 8 SEP 2025   12:13PM

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund has delivered a pre-tax return of 11.84% after costs for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Total fund size was up $8.4 billion from a year earlier, ending the 2025 financial year at $85.1 billion.

Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation chief executive Jo Townsend said while much of the result was down to the continuing strength of global equity markets, the Guardians' active investment strategies also had a positive impact on the performance.

"Two numbers are of particular importance to us. The first is net return, or the return over and above the government's cost of capital," Townsend said.

"For the past year, the 90-Day Treasury bill rate was 4.61%, making our net return 7.24% - to put it another way, maintaining the fund this year has made the Crown $5.5 billion better off."

Townsend said the fund's other key benchmark was value add, which tracks how successful its investment strategies have been.

"We derive that by comparing our actual returns with the benchmark returns generated by our reference portfolio, which is a notional, passively managed portfolio of bonds and shares that we believe would meet our mandate," Townsend said.

"For FY25, our value-added was 0.98%. In other words, we added $745 million to the earnings we would have achieved by following a passive, index-tracking strategy."

Townsend said that while short-term results were positive, the fund is also focused on delivering long-term results.

"Over the past 20 years, we have consistently outperformed our long-run expectations, generating an average annual return of 9.92%," Townsend said.

"Certainly, part of that is down to some well-thought-out and well-implemented active investment strategies: during that time, those strategies have generated close on $20 billion more than a passive strategy with the same level of market risk would have returned.

"However, we must also recognise that much of the fund's success is due to the exceptionally strong performance of global markets over the past 20 years - despite two once-in-a-generation crises in the Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19."

Read more: Jo TownsendNew Zealand Superannuation Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rest, NZ Super Fund top global rankings for best practices
NZ Super appoints inaugural chief operating officer
NZ Super recognised for two decades of outperformance
NZ Super commits NZ$50m to private equity manager
NZ Superannuation Fund names joint CIOs
NZ Super Fund shines bright with standout return
Funds SA exec jumps ship
NZ Super Fund names chief risk officer
NZSF returns 17%, smashes benchmarks
NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer

Editor's Choice

Allow couples tax-free super splitting: Hume

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A bill that would allow couples to split their collective superannuation balances evenly between them to improve the gender super gap was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

Equity Trustees defies ASIC Shield Master Fund allegations

KARREN VERGARA
Equity Trustees (EQT) vows to defend itself against ASIC's lawsuit alleging it failed superannuation trustee duties over the collapse of the Shield Master Fund, as details emerge of how one of its analysts red flagged the product but was allegedly ignored.

Two CBA class action appeals dismissed

ELIZA BAVIN
Commonwealth Bank has defeated two class action appeals, with both dismissed by the Federal Court yesterday.

BlackRock nabs $122bn Citi mandate

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock secured a fresh mandate from Citi Wealth shortly after seeing a Dutch pension fund cut ties over sustainability concerns.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media