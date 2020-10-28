NEWS
NZ looks to recognise qualified Aussie advisers
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 OCT 2020   12:27PM

Australian financial advisers can potentially work in New Zealand without meeting the country's qualifications as early as 15 March 2021.

New Zealand's financial services watchdog the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) is proposing to recognise Australian advisers who demonstrate competence, knowledge and skills according to its Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services.

Some Australian qualifications are equivalent to, or exceed, the standards of competence, knowledge and skill that will apply in New Zealand under the code, the FMA wrote in its consultation paper.

"There is demand from time to time from individual Australian financial advisers to work in New Zealand," the FMA said.

"Requiring individual Australian financial advisers with these qualifications to retrain in New Zealand would be expensive and may impose unnecessary compliance costs."

In addition to holding the Australian qualifications, the FMA wants advisers to have at least 12 months' experience working in Australia.

Since Australia introduced financial advice reforms in March 2017 and new qualifications for personal advice on complex products, many areas have shown to be equivalent to New Zealand's Level 7 diploma or higher.

The FMA also looks highly upon qualified Australian advisers' relevant bachelor or higher degree, exams undertaken, a year of supervised work and training (for new advisers), continuing professional development and compliance with a code of ethics.

The FMA is holding consultations until November 20.

Read more: Financial adviceFinancial planningFinancial Markets Authority
