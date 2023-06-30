Nuveen, Commonwealth Private partner to launch REIT

The Nuveen Global Cities Real Estate Fund is the asset managers' first locally domiciled unit trust for Australian private wealth clients.

The new vehicle serves as an Australian-domiciled feeder into Nuveen's listed global cities real estate strategy, which provides exposure to private commercial property in the top 2% of global cities, Nuveen explained.

It will invest in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe across sectors like built-to-rent housing and healthcare, such as medical offices and life science facilities.

The underlying strategy is structured as a perpetual life, non-traded real estate investment trust, with US$300 million of Nuveen's capital invested alongside client investments, Nuveen said.

Commonwealth Private is seeding the vehicle as an anchor investor, and the strategy will form part of the real estate portion of its model portfolios for private wealth clients.

The strategy will also be available to other wholesale investors in Australia for a minimum investment of $100,000, Nuveen said.

According to the asset manager, as of Q1 2023, the portfolio included 495 properties with total assets valued at US$2.83 billion, a leverage ratio of 15.85%, and a 98% occupancy rate.

Nuveen currently has US$1.1 trillion in assets under management.

Its managing director and head of Australia Andrew Kleinig said it's been great to collaborate on the unit trust.

"Over the past few years, we have made excellent progress establishing the Nuveen brand in Australia, particularly within real estate, real assets, and impact investing," he said.

"We look forward to bringing our institutional-grade investment strategies to wholesale investors across Australia."

Nuveen said the listed real estate strategy offers monthly liquidity via a share repurchase plan with no performance fees. The REIT also provides resiliency across market cycles through selective investments into commercial real estate debt, offering a potential measure of the downside and performance protection.

Real estate has traditionally offered investors a higher level of income, strong total returns, and lower volatility when compared to other asset classes, particularly in inflationary environments, Kleinig said.

"With this in mind, we are confident that the industrial, housing, and healthcare parts of the real estate sector will continue to thrive," he said.