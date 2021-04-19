Nuveen APAC lead exits

Global fund manager Nuveen Real Estate has shuffled its local executive lineup, which includes bidding farewell to its division head for Australia.

After one year of heading the Australia and Asia Pacific real estate business, managing director Nick Evans has left the firm, Nuveen confirmed in a statement. He first joined the firm in early 2019 as head of Australian real estate.

Before that, Evans was the head of Australia at TIAA Henderson Real Estate for six years and was an executive at Henderson Global Investors.

Nuveen first confirmed to sister publication Industry Moves that several senior roles in the Australia and APAC real estate business have been rejigged.

Simon England-Brammer remains head of Asia Pacific, while Andrew Kleinig sees his responsibilities expand as the head of the Australian office.

Louise Kavanagh has taken on the dual role of head of funds management and chief investment officer for Asia Pacific, overseeing the Nuveen real estate business in the region.

Kavanagh joined the firm as managing director in November 2017 based in Hong Kong before her taking on her new role in January this year.

Rick Marston assumed the title of head of Australian transactions in December 2020, taking on an additional regional office sector role and reports to Kavanagh. Before that, he was the head of asset management for Australia.

Nuveen recently appointed Cristina Hastings Newsome as the new head of sustainability for its subsidiary Westchester Group Investment Management.

Based in London, she supports Westchester's response to rising investor demand for carbon neutral portfolios, providing scalable, natural solutions to counter climate change through farmland investments.