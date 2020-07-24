NEWS
Superannuation
NULIS calls for clearer regulatory definitions
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 24 JUL 2020   12:16PM

NULIS said it intends to explore opportunities to enhance its intra-fund advice offering, but requires more concise regulatory definitions before it can proceed.

In a written response submitted to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, the MLC Super trustee said it needs regulators to differentiate advice offerings.

"NULIS recognises that phone-based / face-to-face intra-fund advice is an important aspect in helping super members access specific advice at a reasonable cost," it said.

"NULIS intends to explore opportunities to enhance its intra-fund advice offering and the channels through which it is delivered.

"Clearer regulatory definition of the scope of intra-fund advice with a clear distinction between general advice and comprehensive personal advice would support enhanced intra-fund advice offerings to members."

NULIS said its current practice is to have face-to-face advice arrangements that are conducted on the basis of the member's direct engagement with a financial adviser of their choice.

"...in certain circumstances members can request NULIS to deduct amounts from their account to pay fees for their financial adviser," it explained.

"The facilitation of fee payment does not constitute NULIS providing advice or an outsourcing arrangement by NULIS, and the adviser's relevant licensee is responsible for the conduct of the adviser and the costs associated with operating the licensee's business."

NULIS said the cost of intra-fund advice provided to members via online digital tools is paid for out of fee revenue and does not involve additional costs to members.

It also revealed that its cost for those services was $2.8 million in FY19.

In response to whether NULIS allows external financial advisers access to online facilities to charge for external financial advisers consented by members using their funds, NULIS said this can be the case.

"Member instructions for the deduction of fees for the payment of financial advice (adviser service fees), can be provided from the adviser via online facilities however these instructions must be signed by the member and received by NULIS before any fees are deducted from the member's account," it said.

"This applies when an adviser service fee is added or changed on a member's account."

In response to media reports that MLC Wealth subsidiary charged customer's more to access external managed funds NULIS defended the position.

"There is a higher administration fee where members choose to invest in managed investment schemes that are issued by unrelated parties to NULIS," it said.

"There are two fee structures available. Members that access the Full Investment List (which provides access to a broader range of funds) are charged a higher administration fee compared to Members that access the Core Investment List (which provides access to a smaller range of investment products offered by related parties)."

NULIS said it does not default members into either option, and that each member must apply for the option that suits their needs, supported by their financial adviser.

It also added that there are no remuneration benefits for employees linked to member choice of external or internal funds. In addition, there is no incentive for advisers to place clients into related party investment schemes.

