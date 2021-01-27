NSW economic performance slips: CommSec

Tasmania has retained its status for the fourth consecutive quarter of having the best-performing economy in Australia while NSW has slipped to its lowest rank in nearly a decade, CommSec research shows.

In the stockbroker's latest State of the States report, the ACT has retained is second place position while South Australia slipped into equal third position with Victoria, its highest ranking in over a decade.

Queensland came in fifth followed by NSW and Western Australia in joint sixth spot from the Northern Territory. The equal sixth ranking for NSW is the lowest rank for the state in eight years.

The survey ranks each state and territory using eight key indicators, including economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction work done, population growth, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

Tasmania ranked first on relative population growth, equipment investment, dwelling commencement and retail trade and ranked third or fourth on the other indicators.

The ACT remains in second position on the overall performance rankings and ranked first on relative unemployment.

Queensland is ranked first for housing finance but came in seventh for both relative unemployment and relative economic growth. Meanwhile, NSW is second-ranked on housing finance came in seventh on equipment investment.

Victoria retained its first rank on construction work done while its lowest ranking was retail trade which slipped down to eighth position.

NSW ranked second on housing finance it is ranked seventh on equipment investment while Western Australia ranked second on equipment investment and seventh on dwelling starts and construction work.

The Northern Territory ranked seventh on retail trade and lags all other states and territories on the other six indicators.

In terms of relative economic growth, Victoria came in first with 23% ahead of its decade-average level of output. The ACT followed at 21.4%, Western Australia at 20%, Tasmania at 19.7% and NT at 18%.

On the other end, South Australia, Queensland, and NSW recorded weaker results at 13%, 15.9% and 17.2% respectively.