NSW budget boosts TCorp loans

TCorp has unveiled its new funding program that will increase client loans in line with the New South Wales government's record spend on infrastructure.

In FY21, TCorp's funding program consists of $32 billion of new client loans. Maturities for the remainder of this financial year stood $3.8 billion; it has raised $14 billion as at 31 October 2020.

The forecast increase in new client loans of $32 billion in FY21 is primarily due to an increase in infrastructure spend by the government, as well as measures taken for COVID-19 response, recovery and reform, TCorp said.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet presented the state budget on November 17, pledging $107 billion over the next four years to build the state's infrastructure.

Over a five-year period, the government promised $29 billion toward a COVID-19 response, recovery and reform program.

To help the state raise funds, balance sheet senior manager Gavin Sinnott said TCorp's primary source of funding uses a benchmark-bond program that issues across the yield curve using a combination of reverse enquiry, tender and syndication.

"One of our key strategic goals is to lengthen the state's debt maturity profile. Over the last year, the weighted average life of TCorp's liabilities has increased from 5.85 years to 6.56 years," he said.

"In the main, this has been driven by offshore investor demand for ultra-long-dated bond, and we will look for opportunities to further increase issuance into these tenors."

TCorp aims to establish a 2032 benchmark bond via syndication by the end of June 2021.

In October, TCorp issued its third green bond. The $1.3 billion November 2030 green bond generated strong investor demand, head of funding and balance sheet Fiona Trigona said.

The book was three times oversubscribed at final price and attracting a yield of 1.11%, she said.

Elsewhere in the state budget, Perrottet said $10 billion in the Generations Fund has been "locked away" and is expected to grow beyond $70 billion by 2030.

"In 2019-20, NSW recorded a deficit of $6.9 billion. And for 2020-21 we forecast a deficit of $16 billion," he said.

"This isn't just increased spending. Forecast revenue is down by $25 billion over five years. Net debt is expected to peak at $104 billion at June 2024."