NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
NSW budget boosts TCorp loans
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   12:32PM

TCorp has unveiled its new funding program that will increase client loans in line with the New South Wales government's record spend on infrastructure.

In FY21, TCorp's funding program consists of $32 billion of new client loans. Maturities for the remainder of this financial year stood $3.8 billion; it has raised $14 billion as at 31 October 2020.

The forecast increase in new client loans of $32 billion in FY21 is primarily due to an increase in infrastructure spend by the government, as well as measures taken for COVID-19 response, recovery and reform, TCorp said.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet presented the state budget on November 17, pledging $107 billion over the next four years to build the state's infrastructure.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Over a five-year period, the government promised $29 billion toward a COVID-19 response, recovery and reform program.

To help the state raise funds, balance sheet senior manager Gavin Sinnott said TCorp's primary source of funding uses a benchmark-bond program that issues across the yield curve using a combination of reverse enquiry, tender and syndication.

"One of our key strategic goals is to lengthen the state's debt maturity profile. Over the last year, the weighted average life of TCorp's liabilities has increased from 5.85 years to 6.56 years," he said.

"In the main, this has been driven by offshore investor demand for ultra-long-dated bond, and we will look for opportunities to further increase issuance into these tenors."

TCorp aims to establish a 2032 benchmark bond via syndication by the end of June 2021.

In October, TCorp issued its third green bond. The $1.3 billion November 2030 green bond generated strong investor demand, head of funding and balance sheet Fiona Trigona said.

The book was three times oversubscribed at final price and attracting a yield of 1.11%, she said.

Elsewhere in the state budget, Perrottet said $10 billion in the Generations Fund has been "locked away" and is expected to grow beyond $70 billion by 2030.

"In 2019-20, NSW recorded a deficit of $6.9 billion. And for 2020-21 we forecast a deficit of $16 billion," he said.

"This isn't just increased spending. Forecast revenue is down by $25 billion over five years. Net debt is expected to peak at $104 billion at June 2024."

Read more: TCorpDominic PerrottetFiona TrigonaGavin SinnottGenerations Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
World largest asset owners increase ESG, AUM
ASX director retires
TCorp funding hits $10bn since late March
Investment approaches in change phase
Investors flock to TCorp floating rate note
TCorp launches new bond
TCorp issues first Euro bond
Uncertainty remains for global outlook: TCorp
The secret to super outperformance
TCorp launches new bond
Editor's Choice
Fintechs to merge
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:49AM
The former BitConnect Australian national promoter has been charged by ASIC for operating an unregistered investment scheme and making false statements.
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LDsvdEAm