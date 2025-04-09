Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

NPP not suitable as the primary payment system for payday super

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 APR 2025   12:48PM

Payday super, coming into effect 1 July 2026 pending the current draft legislation, could bring a world of problems once introduced, including payroll and tax obligations for Australian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), experts claimed.

One of the proposed changes is to use the New Payment Platform (NPP) as the payment mechanism to facilitate faster and eliminate problems associated with super payments.

"The SuperStream data and payment standards will be revised to allow payments via the New Payments Platform and improve error messaging to ensure employers and intermediaries can quickly address errors," the Treasury fact sheet stated.

This however contrasts with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) recent risk assessment report, stating that the suitability of NPP for business-to-business (B2B) payments has not been properly assessed yet.

Gateway Network Governance Body chief executive Michelle Bower said there are clear indications that the system is not yet viable to be used as the only B2B payment system.

"As the RBA pointed out in their recent risk assessment report, the suitability of NPP for business-to-business payments hasn't even been properly assessed yet," Bower said.

"For super payments, we know there are existing gaps in functionality when comparing the NPP to existing payment rails.

"There is much work to be done before we can even make a sensible assessment of the NPP - or alternatives - to ensure super payments can continue to be efficient, cost effective and reliable."

The introduction of NPP is in response to the decommissioning the current Bulk Electronic Clearing System (BECS), but many other nations run at least two payment rails - one real-time and one batch-based.

The RBA suggested that the NPP had been "inadequately vetted" for the suitability of B2B payments, Bower added, claiming that there should be more competition in the payment infrastructure space.

"The super ecosystem is vast, with millions of participants, and we need to assess any changes to payment systems from each of those perspectives in a balanced, independent manner," Bower said.

"Policy makers should urgently consider allowing the NPP more time to mature and develop sustainable solutions to the issues that the RBA has highlighted, before requiring its inclusion."

Meanwhile, Australian SMEs are also set to face cash flow issues with payday super, as well as a slew of other payroll and tax changes.

Earlypay chief executive James Beeson warns SMEs must remain proactive to those changes.

From July 1, the superannuation guarantee (SG) rate will rise from 11.5% to 12%, increasing payroll costs for employers. Late payments will attract Superannuation Guarantee Charge (SGC), which is not tax-deductible.

Simultaneously, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will also remove the ability to claim deductions for General Interest Charge and Shortfall Interest Charge to discourage late tax liability payments.

Similarly, from 1 July 2026, alongside the introduction of payday super, the ATO clearing house will also be shut, forcing SMEs to seek alternatives like Xero or MYOB to process super payments.

SMEs, which includes a vast majority of financial services businesses, will need to adhere to the new rules despite existing burdens already in place.

"At a time when SMEs are already battling a tight labour market and rising operational costs, these changes will only add more pressure to their cash flow. Many businesses will need to rethink their finance strategies," Beeson said.

"SMEs need to act now to stay ahead of the changes and set themselves up for success."

Pointing out a solution, Beeson said businesses worried about navigating through the changes can use invoice financing to access funds for outstanding invoices.

"Invoice financing smooths cash flow, enabling businesses to pay staff, suppliers, and invest in growth - all without relying on their personal assets like the family home," Beeson said.

SMEs should also review budgets and payroll structures to account for increased SG rates and tax law shifts and ensure their payroll systems can handle "more frequent" super payments, Beeson suggested.

Read more: Australian Taxation OfficeBulk Electronic Clearing SystemGeneral Interest ChargeJames BeesonMichelle BowerMYOBNetwork Governance BodyNew Payments PlatformReserve Bank of AustraliaShortfall Interest ChargeSuperannuation Guarantee ChargeSuperStreamTreasuryXero
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA levy to cost $243m in FY26
Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook
RBA flags 'policy changes' could derail super
Market turmoil hits portfolios
The tax system is being weaponised to inflict abuse, ombudsman says
RBA flags concerns over 'geopolitical uncertainties'
RBA and ASIC slam the ASX: 'Deeply disappointed'
Guy Debelle to chair Funds SA
ASIC recommends standards for virtual AGMs
Tax rules clarified for managed investment trusts

Editor's Choice

Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
After a stretch that's favoured equities, particularly passive strategies, which hasn't bode well for active management or diversified portfolios, the tide is beginning to turn, according to Cbus deputy chief investment officer Leigh Gavin.

AIOFP partners with fintech firm to offer white-labelled digital advice

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:28PM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has partnered with fintech firm moneyGPS, which will provide its digital advice platform to the advice association's 120 AFSL members and 5000 financial advisers.

'Crises happen': Investors reminded to stay calm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:48PM
Despite market turbulence, red across trading screens and superannuation balances taking a hit, Australians are being reminded to remain calm and stay the course.

Janus Henderson to take on $75bn fixed income portfolio

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
Janus Henderson has entered a strategic partnership with a US life insurer to manage its $75 billion fixed income portfolio.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media