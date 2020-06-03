NEWS
Executive Appointments
NowInfinity founders depart following acquisition
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:41PM

The founders of corporate compliance and documentation platform NowInfinity will depart the business following its integration with SMSF platform Class.

Amreeta Abbott and Vitalii Symon will step aside to pursue other projects after the platform was able to integrate NowInfinity's staff, products and processes ahead of schedule.

Class acquired the platform in January for $25 million; in a move that chief executive Andrew Russell said would expand its role across the professional services ecosystem.

Now, as its two female founders depart the business for new opportunities, Russell thanked Abbott and Symon for their vision and leadership.

"We believe the future of Class is improved by the addition of the NowInfinity business, and that is entirely down to Amreeta and Vitalii and their vision for solving pain points for clients," he said.

"Working with the NowInfinity leadership team through this process has been a very rewarding experience, and we wish both of them only the best for their future endeavours.

"They are incredible entrepreneurs and are able to build solutions to make their clients' lives simpler and more automated, and we are excited to see what they will do in the future."

Abbott said she was proud of all that she achieved with NowInfinity.

"Only 1% of females that commence a fintech company - and less than 1% of start-up businesses - achieve the entrepreneur's dream of a successful exit, especially to an ASX-listed company like Class Ltd," she said.

During the transitional period, she hoped to impart her knowledge and vision of NowInfinity to Class, she said.

"I leave now with both achieved ahead of expectation, and proud of what we have delivered," Abbott said.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Class team for all their work and support in recent months, and I'm excited to see how the business and its ecosystem continues to evolve."

Symon said she was leaving the compliance and documentation platform in good hands.

"I am proud to have been part of the NowInfinity story to build an Australian tech company leading in its sector," she said.

"I enjoyed the opportunity to work with the team at Class and integrate the two businesses.

"I have been impressed with the quality of the Class technology stack, the people, and know NowInfinity is in good hands."

At the time of their departure, both Symon and Abbott remain significant shareholders in Class.

Latest News
