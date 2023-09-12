Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

NowInfinity bolsters estate planning capabilities

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 12 SEP 2023   12:21PM

NowInfinity, part of Class, has added new features to its SMSF trust deed.

The new product features enhance its current SMSF deed and consolidate its position as the industry benchmark for SMSF documentation.

Further, the deed will act as the cornerstone for NowInfinity's new SMSF deed update and compliance solution, due to be released next year.

NowInfinity general manager Tracy Williams said the new features have been designed in collaboration with clients and industry experts and offer many benefits, "including providing greater flexibility and clarity for advisers and trustees, and importantly provide clarity with regards to death benefit payments for estate planning purposes."

Williams added that NowInfinity is committed to supporting accountants, lawyers, and other financial professionals by providing the best quality documents and technology solutions, "that enable them to efficiently and effectively establish and maintain entities on behalf of their clients."

"We've listened to their feedback and these new features are in addition to several document and compliance product enhancements that we've delivered this year to meet the emerging needs of our fast-growing client base," she said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Turning to the launch of the reimagined SMSF compliance solution, Super Comply, Williams said the solution is being built to assist clients in updating their deeds and "access a central compliance module that will enable them to easily keep their SMSF deeds and investment strategies up to date and compliant."

NowInfinity flagged recent ATO data that shows28% of all SMSFs are established on its platform.

Read more: SMSFNowInfinityClassATOSuper ComplyTracy Williams
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HUB24 unit Class hires ops manager
Government cracks down following PwC scandal
Bravura names chief executive
Consultation opens on NALI reforms
Pascoe Partners, OpenInvest launch online investing solution
Super gender balance gap increases
TPB grilled over handling of PwC scandal
HESTA pushes for gig worker super entitlements
Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies
Labor cracks down on unpaid super

Editor's Choice

HESTA welcomes head of portfolio design

CHLOE WALKER
Dianne Sandoval will become the super fund's head of portfolio design, starting her new role in October.

Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The top 300 pension funds in the world, including 16 local super funds, have seen their assets drop for the first time since 2018.

Two top Global X executives exit

KARREN VERGARA
Two senior executives leading distribution and investment strategy respectively have exited Global X ETFs amid a local restructure.

Viridian launches new specialist division amid acquisition drive

ANDREW MCKEAN
Viridian Financial Group has launched Infinity Capital Solutions, an investment management division with its own AFSL, marking its evolution into a dual-structured entity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.