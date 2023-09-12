NowInfinity bolsters estate planning capabilities

NowInfinity, part of Class, has added new features to its SMSF trust deed.

The new product features enhance its current SMSF deed and consolidate its position as the industry benchmark for SMSF documentation.

Further, the deed will act as the cornerstone for NowInfinity's new SMSF deed update and compliance solution, due to be released next year.

NowInfinity general manager Tracy Williams said the new features have been designed in collaboration with clients and industry experts and offer many benefits, "including providing greater flexibility and clarity for advisers and trustees, and importantly provide clarity with regards to death benefit payments for estate planning purposes."

Williams added that NowInfinity is committed to supporting accountants, lawyers, and other financial professionals by providing the best quality documents and technology solutions, "that enable them to efficiently and effectively establish and maintain entities on behalf of their clients."

"We've listened to their feedback and these new features are in addition to several document and compliance product enhancements that we've delivered this year to meet the emerging needs of our fast-growing client base," she said.

Turning to the launch of the reimagined SMSF compliance solution, Super Comply, Williams said the solution is being built to assist clients in updating their deeds and "access a central compliance module that will enable them to easily keep their SMSF deeds and investment strategies up to date and compliant."

NowInfinity flagged recent ATO data that shows28% of all SMSFs are established on its platform.