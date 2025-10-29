November rate cut likely off the table as inflation lifts

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.3% in the September 2025 quarter and 3.2% annually, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

"The CPI rose 1.3% in the September 2025 quarter, which is the highest quarterly rise since March 2023. The largest contributor to this quarterly movement was electricity costs, which rose by 9%," ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

Annual inflation to the September 2025 quarter was 3.2%, up from 2.1% to the June 2025 quarter.

"This is the highest annual inflation rate since the June 2024 quarter when annual inflation was 3.8%," Marquardt said.

"Trimmed mean annual inflation was 3% to the September quarter, up from 2.7% to the June quarter. This is the first time trimmed mean annual inflation has increased since December 2022."

KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne said the inflation read means the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to hold off on an interest rate cut next week.

"We knew there was going to be an uptick in inflation once electricity rebates were wound back, but unfortunately today's spike is much higher than any of us anticipated and provides the justification for the RBA to sit on its hands in relation to further rate relief," Rynne said.

"However, from KPMG's perspective, the current cash rate remains too restrictive and when looking at the labour market it is clear that the momentum for employment growth is waning.

"A closer look at the labour market data also shows that the vast majority of employment in the last 12 months has been in the non-market sector which suggests that further rate cuts are absolutely needed for the private side of the economy to kick start its growth."

Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith said despite today's read coming in above expectations, a rate cut in December may still be on the cards.

"As electricity price rebates roll off, headline inflation was always expected to bounce in the September quarter. Another bounce is expected in the March quarter of 2026. Neither of those moves should influence interest rate deliberations with this data unlikely to sway the next decision," Smith said.

"Financial market pricing for a November cut has see-sawed over recent weeks in response to firm monthly inflation data and soft labour market results. Those moves have been over-reactions in both directions given the volatility of those data releases and the Reserve Bank's own messaging.

"This is yet another reminder of why the full monthly Consumer Price Index - which will start to be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics next month - cannot come soon enough."

This comes after RBA governor Michele Bullock made comments at a dinner this week, hinting that another interest rate cut this year was unlikely.

"I often get asked where we think neutral is, the neutral interest rate, we don't really know. We think we're still a little bit restrictive. We think the neutral rate is probably a little bit below this," Bullock said.

"When we look at the forward-looking indicators for the labour market that doesn't appear in the medium term to be suggesting that the unemployment rate is going to deteriorate quite markedly. We always thought it would drift up a bit, maybe it's drifted up a bit further than we thought but it's not a huge amount out. So, I think we just have to wait. We just have to wait for a bit more data."