Investment

Not all tech created equal: Principal

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 17 JAN 2022   12:18PM

With a surge of US tech stocks on the rise, Principal Global Investors (PGI) chief strategist Seema Shah stresses the need to be discerning when evaluating them.

A jump in bond yields has seen technology stocks become collateral damage and underperforming in the broad market, the investment firm warns.

With rates biased higher over the coming months, PGI chief strategist Seema Shah said that investors should be prepared for parts of the tech sector to again be challenged.

"Given tech's stellar run (+252% since 2017, compared to 105% for the S&P 500 index), investors may be waiting for the other shoe to drop," Shah said.

"As financial conditions tighten and pandemic headwinds ease, cyclical conditions become increasingly unfavorable for the sector.

"But not all tech is created equal," she added.

In this environment, Shah predicts that profitless firms, such as those represented by the Goldman Sachs Non-Profitable Tech Index, will struggle as profit margins are stressed further.

Additionally, these unprofitable companies are particularly vulnerable to rising rates, as they derive almost all their present value from future cash flows.

By contrast, Shah stated that mega-cap tech firms, such as the FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google), who already generate huge cash flows, exhibit strong pricing power, and offer impressive earnings delivery, should be significantly more resilient.

"Investors have been rewarded by the "overweight tech" trade for the better part of the past decade," Shah said.

"And while conditions for the sector are becoming trickier, strong companies with robust balance sheets and pricing power still have further to run.

"For the profitless ones, technically speaking, the period ahead may not be so pretty."

