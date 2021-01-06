Northern Trust wins First Sentier mandate

The $219 billion global manager has appointed Northern Trust for middle-office outsourcing services, after it separated from Commonwealth Bank.

First Sentier Investors' middle-office functions were handled by CBA subsidiary Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFSIL), as it transitioned to a new ownership.

The appointment comes after a competitive tender process, Northern Trust said in a statement.

"Northern Trust's ability to provide a single global middle-office service utilising a single scalable technology infrastructure were key factors in our decision," said First Sentier chief operating officer Rob Scott, who was hired from Nikko Asset Management in mid-2019.

"Northern Trust's ability to support all our investment capabilities and products, across multiple global jurisdictions, was obviously critical."

"The cultural fit with FSI was also a factor in the decision-making process. This has already played an important role in the partnership as we have transitioned on to Northern Trust's service model," Scott said.

CBA initiated the sale of Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) to Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB) in October 2018 for about $4 billion.

A year later, CFSGAM was rebranded, with the global rebrand completing in September 2020.

In its previous ownership under CBA, First Sentier's central functions like legal, finance and compliance were a part of CBA and not directly CFSGAM. At the time of the rebrand, the company said it planned to have its own systems around legal, risk, HR, enterprise and IT systems.

Northern Trust is the second-largest custodian in Australia, after inching up the league tables in two successive reporting periods, as at June 2020. It looked after $561.5 billion in total custody assets in Australia.

Custodians' market share of the $3.75 trillion in total assets under custody for Australian investors as of 30 June 2020 stood at: J.P. Morgan (21.8%), Northern Trust (about 15%), Citigroup (14.5%), NAB Asset Servicing (14.1%), BNP Paribas (12.3%), State Street (10.7%), HSBC Bank (4.8%), RBC (3.4%), Ausmaq (1.6%), Netwealth (0.8%) and BNY Mellon (0.7%).