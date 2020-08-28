NEWS
Investment
Northern Trust races up custody league tables
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   12:33PM

This year's market turmoil has shuffled the lineup of biggest custody players, with NAB Asset Servicing falling two spots and Northern Trust inching up to the second-largest custodian in Australia.

Australian Custodial Services Association's half-yearly statistics published today show the total assets under custody for Australian Investors fell -7.7% to $3.75 trillion in the six months to June end.

J.P. Morgan continued its four-year-long stronghold as the largest custodian for Australian Investors, even as its total assets fell 5.4% to $820 billion in the six months to June end.

Northern Trust came in second with $561.5 billion in total assets (down -2.5%). This is the second consecutive period that it has slid up the ranking. Citi Group also improved its rankings, coming in the third largest from the fourth spot at December end. BNP Paribas also moved up one spot to the fifth-largest custodian.

Towards a perfect currency solution

NAB Asset Servicing moved from being the second-largest at December end to fourth-largest now.

Custodians' market share of the $3.75 trillion in total assets under custody for Australian investors at June end stood at: J.P. Morgan (21.8%), Northern Trust (about 15%), Citigroup (14.5%), NAB Asset Servicing (14.1%), BNP Paribas (12.3%), State Street (10.7%), HSBC Bank (4.8%), RBC (3.4%), Ausmaq (1.6%), Netwealth (0.8%) and BNY Mellon (0.7%).

Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

ACSA chief executive Robert Brown said the fall in total assets under custody was largely a result of market valuation impacts, while the spike in transactions reflected the level of activity by underlying institutions adjusting their portfolios in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"According to a recent ACSA member survey, 82%of asset servicing professionals are working from home. At the same time we have witnessed record volumes of transactions in the market. Despite the obvious challenges, there has been minimal disruption to service provision," Brown said.

"Although our industry is highly automated, there are exceptions.  Asset servicing providers have needed to adapt to the social distancing and movement restrictions under public health orders, and this has created challenges for handling physical documents.  Mail room and vault access, support for transactions that require wet ink signatures and physical cheques all triggered changes to process for custodians, registries and other key players in the service chain".

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
