NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Northern Trust launches low carbon strategy

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 JUL 2021   11:57AM

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has launched an actively managed strategy that focuses on high-quality, low-volatility stocks while maintaining a lower carbon footprint.

The Quality Low Volatility Low Carbon World (QLV Low Carbon) Strategy is the latest sustainable investing offering that is seeking a reduction in carbon intensity in the portfolio and potential emissions from fossil fuels relative to the MSCI World Index.

Since inception, QLV Low Carbon has seen a 50% reduction in carbon intensity relative to the benchmark.

It also employs risk controls to limit sector and regional biases that can create risks on a low volatility strategy.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"Many low volatility strategies tend to have high carbon intensity due to their overweight exposure to high carbon sectors that have lower volatility, notably utilities, which contributes to almost 50%of the carbon intensity of the MSCI World Index," NTAM head of quantitative strategies Michael Hunstad said.

"With an increased investor focus on carbon reduction across portfolios, this leads many investors to forego using low volatility strategies. Designed to limit exposure to both volatility and carbon, while employing risk efficiently and without sacrificing performance, the strategy helps investors manage climate risk while achieving their investment objectives."

NTAM global head of sustainability and stewardship Julie Moret added: "Sustainability is central to our investment capabilities, aligning with our belief that ESG considerations are financial considerations, effective management of which supports the delivery of long-term financial success.''

In March, NTAM established a sustainable world green transition index strategy for Australian and New Zealand investors.

The NT World Green Transition Index fund is founded on climate change considerations and offers a combination of exclusions that deems the fund free from fossil fuel reserves and significantly decarbonised.

Read more: NTAMMSCI World IndexNorthern Trust Asset ManagementJulie MoretMichael Hunstad
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Northern Trust AM's stellar year
Northern Trust launches green strategy
Northern Trust hires from Dimensional
Northern Trust scores win in Vanguard reversal
Risk but no reward in institutional equities portfolios
MSCI launches domestic index series
Pessimism strikes Australia, US optimistic
Markets slump as US jobless claims hit 30m
AMP Capital shutters global equities fund for platform investors
How wealth management must respond to COVID-19

Editor's Choice

Super fund awards first ESG mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $3.4 billion industry super fund handed its first ESG mandate to an Edinburgh-based fixed income boutique.

Alternatives, equities dominate mandates

KANIKA SOOD
Not-for-profit superannuation funds appointed 377 mandates in the 12 months ending March, with alternatives and Australian equities winning the lion's share.

Plato wins $3.9bn mandate

KANIKA SOOD
In what may be the biggest Australian equities mandate from a super fund since 2010, a retail fund recently allocated $3.9 billion to Plato Investment Management.

Relief payments confirmed for NSW

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the Greater Sydney lockdown is extended a further fortnight, the federal government has confirmed disaster relief payments are on the way to support businesses.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.