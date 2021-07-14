Northern Trust launches low carbon strategy

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has launched an actively managed strategy that focuses on high-quality, low-volatility stocks while maintaining a lower carbon footprint.

The Quality Low Volatility Low Carbon World (QLV Low Carbon) Strategy is the latest sustainable investing offering that is seeking a reduction in carbon intensity in the portfolio and potential emissions from fossil fuels relative to the MSCI World Index.

Since inception, QLV Low Carbon has seen a 50% reduction in carbon intensity relative to the benchmark.

It also employs risk controls to limit sector and regional biases that can create risks on a low volatility strategy.

"Many low volatility strategies tend to have high carbon intensity due to their overweight exposure to high carbon sectors that have lower volatility, notably utilities, which contributes to almost 50%of the carbon intensity of the MSCI World Index," NTAM head of quantitative strategies Michael Hunstad said.

"With an increased investor focus on carbon reduction across portfolios, this leads many investors to forego using low volatility strategies. Designed to limit exposure to both volatility and carbon, while employing risk efficiently and without sacrificing performance, the strategy helps investors manage climate risk while achieving their investment objectives."

NTAM global head of sustainability and stewardship Julie Moret added: "Sustainability is central to our investment capabilities, aligning with our belief that ESG considerations are financial considerations, effective management of which supports the delivery of long-term financial success.''

In March, NTAM established a sustainable world green transition index strategy for Australian and New Zealand investors.

The NT World Green Transition Index fund is founded on climate change considerations and offers a combination of exclusions that deems the fund free from fossil fuel reserves and significantly decarbonised.