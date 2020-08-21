Northern Trust launches ESG capability

Global custodian Northern Trust announced it has redeveloped its environmental, social and governance analytics capabilities to now include key environmental data categories.

Northern Trust's clients, many of which are asset owners such as pension and super funds, will now be able to analyse specific environmental risk indicators for their investments.

A Northern Trust spokesperson confirmed the capability will be available for the custodian's Australian clients.

Asset owners and institutions can use the information to engage with various investment managers and stakeholders around the environmental impact of their portfolio, and will also be able to generate data and analytics to add to their annual disclosures.

The information would support client in determining if they are meeting sustainable investment goals and satisfying regulatory requirements, Northern Trust said.

Northern Trust product lead of investment accounting and analytic solutions Serge Boccassini said the new categories highlight the custodian's commitment to environmental risk.

"Environmental factors are the driver behind a number of initiatives requiring greater monitoring of material risks and increased disclosures," he said.

"Our enhanced capabilities support clients in both areas - and can help them more closely incorporate the 'E' of 'ESG' into their decision-making.

"Northern Trust is committed to providing clients with deep analytical insights as they strive to meet their ESG responsibilities."

The information can also be used to "gain fund-level oversight of environmental risks and drill-down to compare key scores and carbon footprint metrics across individual managers, portfolios, countries or sectors," Northern Trust said.

The categories can also help asset owners to monitor changes in a fund's environmental risk profile over time - to potentially alleviate stakeholder concerns or the risk of reputational damage.

It can also support Northern Trust's client's alignment to the United Nation's Principles for Responsible Investing framework.