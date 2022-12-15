Northern Trust hires from Franklin Templeton

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has expanded its Melbourne-based team and appointed Matthew Lambert as head of quantitative portfolio management Asia Pacific.

Lambert who stepped into the newly created role last month, is responsible for bringing NTAM's quantitative solutions and insights to institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.

He joined from Franklin Templeton acquired Legg Mason where he held the role lead portfolio manager for core Australian equities portfolios and tactical asset allocation strategies for the past 16 years.

NTAM Australasia head Bert Rebelo said the hire will expand the firm's Australian footprint.

"The expansion through portfolio management located here in Melbourne, Australia will enable us to better partner with and deliver solutions to our clients across Australia and New Zealand," he explained.

Rebelo added Lamberts long tenure will be an asset to the firm.

"With more than 25 years of experience building alpha and risk models for equity and fixed income portfolios across Australia, Asia and Emerging Markets, Matthew will be a great complement to our global quantitative portfolio management team and our clients across the region," he said.