Northern Trust climbs custody league tables

Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.

The Australian Custodial Services Association's latest asset servicing industry statistics show Northern Trust recorded a 28.4% increase in total assets under custody for Australian investors in the six months ending 31 December 2019, securing third spot overall.

The sector saw the value of assets under custody increase across both Australian and foreign investors.

J.P. Morgan continues to lead the way, taking care of more than $866 billion under custody for Australian investors, having recorded a $57.3 billion increase in the second half of last year.

NAB Asset Servicing maintained second position with $578 billion, but Northern Trust was the big improver, adding more than $127 billion to jump Citigroup, State Street, and BNP Paribas to become the third largest asset servicing firm for Australian investors.

ACSA chief executive Robert Brown said overall, the local sector saw an 8% increase in the value of assets under custody for Australian investors over the period, hitting $4.06 trillion.

"The figures are a composite from ACSA's custody members. Key underlying client segments include superannuation funds, fund managers, insurance companies, wealth platforms, government entities plus major charities and endowments," Brown said.

"Accordingly, the statistics represent net flows and market valuation movements across the institutional investment sector.

"The bulk of total assets remains invested in Australia, although $1.23 trillion - just over 30% - is invested offshore. The data shows that an increased exposure to offshore markets is a long-term trend for Australian institutions. The corresponding figure at December 2009 was $396 billion or 22%."

Brown said that while they weren't currently included in the statistics, ACSA had noticed the "significant trend" of investors' surging appetite to increase allocations to unlisted assets across equity, debt and infrastructure.

"For example, for funds that disclose their allocation benchmarks, the APRA Quarterly MySuper Statistics for December 31 2019 show unlisted equity allocation targets range from 0% to 12%. The asset weighted average was 3.5% as at the end of December last year," he said.

"Unlisted assets can be bespoke in the way they trade, settle, are valued and taxed. ACSA has work underway to better engage the broader market to improve systemic efficiency in custody and investment administration in response to these changing allocation patterns."