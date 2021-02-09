NEWS
Technology
Northern Trust boosts whole office strategy
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 9 FEB 2021   12:20PM

Northern Trust has partnered with a multi-asset class investment management platform to streamline its front-to-back office operations offering for asset managers.

The alliance will integrate IHS Markit's thinkFolio with Northern Trust's middle office outsourcing platform and both firms will leverage each other's strengths to provide a fully integrated, end-to-end process that streamlines workflows and mitigates clients' operational costs.

The partnership builds on technology solutions and interoperable architecture. As a result, asset manager and owner clients will have access to experts from both Northern Trust and IHS Markit to support their strategic and operational needs.

Northern Trust president of corporate & institutional services Pete Cherecwich said the firm is excited to be working with thinkFolio to continue to offer clients flexibility and scalability.

"Our collaboration and technology integration with a number of leading front office platforms is key to driving operational efficiencies for our clients, minimizing implementation costs, reducing operational costs, increasing speed to market - and ultimately positively impacts their bottom line, helping them to optimize performance," he said.

thinkFolio clients will benefit from a seamless technology and service experience, which is focused on multi-asset class transaction capture, enhanced position data synchronization and reconciliation, hosted on Amazon Web Services.

Global head of thinkFolio at IHS Markit Brett Schechterman said the firm is looks forward to matching thinkFolio's cross-asset class strength with Northern Trust's middle office solutions.

"The theme of front-to-back solutions continues to be prominent as institutional investors are asking their middle and back office counterparties for increased control, transparency and workflow efficiency across the post-trade segments of the securities transaction lifecycle," he said.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
