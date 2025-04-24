Newspaper icon
Northern Trust appoints sales lead for asset servicing

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   2:20PM

Chicago-based custody bank and asset manager Northern Trust has appointed a global head of sales for asset servicing.

Douglas Gee will replace Jon Dunham, who plans to retire.

Based in London, Gee currently leads sales teams across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Essentially, the promotion will see him add business development responsibilities for the Americas to his remit.

The new sales head is tasked with driving the global sales strategy and accelerating new business revenue growth for Northern Trust.

Gee, who joined Northern Trust in 2008 to lead its asset owner business development for the UK and Ireland, will report to Northern Trust Asset Servicing president Teresa Parker.

"Douglas has been instrumental in driving new business growth across both the EMEA and APAC regions, focusing on the evolving investment operating model challenges of many new and prospective clients," Parker said.

"With his extensive experience and proven track record in driving sales growth, Douglas is poised to lead our business development organisation into its next phase of success, aligning with our strategic objectives and commitment to deliver client-centric solutions."

Commenting on the promotion, Gee called it a "great privilege" to be invited to lead the firm's high-performing sales team when he takes the reins in July.

"In the meantime, I want to pay tribute to Jon Dunham for his outstanding leadership and contribution to our sustained growth over these last 8 years," he said.

Gee has over 25 years of business development experience, having previously specialised in IT and consulting before joining Northern Trust.

As of December 31, 2024, the custody and asset management giant had assets worth US$16.8 trillion under custody/administration.

