North inflows jump 60%

AMP's North platform saw net inflows jump 60% in the last financial year, with $1.7 billion of client money reported in the June quarter.

Total assets under management (AUM) for the platforms business, which includes Asgard platform products issued by AMP, reached $83.2 billion.

"This reflects the strength of our platform proposition for advisers and their clients, supported by ongoing innovation - including our AI File Note tool and Lifetime retirement solutions. Our managed portfolio offer continues to grow rapidly, with AUM now at $21.8 billion," AMP chief executive Alexis George said. Managed portfolios grew 37% in the year to June 30.

Meanwhile, the superannuation and investments business delivered positive net cashflows for the first time since 2017.

This reflects the impact of ongoing retention initiatives, including the launch of digital advice and the recent rollout of AMP Lifetime Super to about 140,000 Choice members, she said.

George added that the firm "will continue our focus on member retention, to drive towards a sustainable positive cashflow position. This includes renewed investment to uplift our digital engagement, rolling out our digital advice offering, and the recent launch of AMP Lifetime Super to our members."

AMP's MySuper and Future Directions delivered double-digit returns for FY25.

MySuper 1970s, 1980s and 1990s options achieved 12.7% p.a., 12.9% p.a. and 12.8% respectively.

Meanwhile, MySuper 1950s and 1960s saw returns of 10.1% p.a. and 11.2% p.a. respectively.

AMP is currently facing two separate legal proceedings.

The first relates to allegations AMP charged higher premiums for certain members of AMP's superannuation funds for life insurance during the period 2019 to 2024.

The second lawsuit relates to a dispute with Dexus Funds Management and Macquarie Retail for the disposal of Macquarie Shopping Centre.