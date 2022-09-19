North adds Cboe access to platform

AMP's wrap platform has added Cboe Australia's funds to its offering as it continues to grow in popularity with financial advisers.

Just last month, North's managed portfolio passed $6 billion in assets under management, more than doubling since August last year.

As of today, its investment menu has been further enhanced with the addition of the Cboe trading platform.

Cboe's exclusive range of investment options, including its range of ETFs are now available through North.

Three key changes have also been made to North's core functionality, including an investment switch capability, a tax estimator, and a new digital consent process, streamlining the fee approval process with advisers.

AMP platforms director Edwina Maloney said that these additions to North, together with its recent functionality improvements, reflect the group's commitment to understanding the needs of advisers.

"North's growing managed portfolio range is part of a wholesale strategic uplift to North's investment menu in recent years, which has also been further strengthened with access to the Cboe trading platform," she said.

"North's managed portfolios have seen exceptional growth - an indication of the quality of the investment managers we partner with, our technology platform, and the service the North team provide advice practices in implementing investment strategies for clients."

Meanwhile, Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said: "We are pleased to be a global exchange offering unique Cboe funds locally to their customers."

"Partnership with reputable firms like North is part of our plan to transform the Australian investment market by facilitating broader access to the market leading funds available on Cboe Australia."