Norges Bank commits over $2bn to energy transition fund

Norges Bank commits over $2bn to energy transition fundBY MATTHEW WAI | MONDAY, 29 SEP 2025 11:52AM
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the investment management arm of Norges Bank, has committed $2.3 billion (US$1.5bn) to Brookfield Asset Management's Global Transition Fund II (BGTF II) to expand its current mandate from the government.
The investment builds eight direct investments in renewable energy infrastructure and an indirect investment through a global renewable energy fund since receiving the management mandate from the Norwegian Ministry of Finance in 2019.
BGTF II focuses on business transformation, clean energy, and sustainable solutions aimed at accelerating the transition to a net-zero economy.
The fund will invest across the North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions where Brookfield has established operational presence, NBIM said.
The fund raised about $15.3 billion (US$10bn) at its close in February last year; its predecessor Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF I) closed with $15 billion in June 2022.
Commenting, NBIM global head of energy and infrastructure Harald von Heyden said Brookfield's track record in the sector has been compelling.
"BGTF II will enable us to invest in projects that develop renewable energy infrastructure while also supporting the broader transition to low-carbon solutions across industries", Von Heyden said.
"After thorough due diligence on both investment and non-financial risks, we are confident in our selection of Brookfield as a partner for this important investment.
"Brookfield has established itself as a global leader in the energy transition space, managing one of the world's largest renewable energy portfolios."
