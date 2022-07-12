Nominations open for 2022 AFA awards

After a two-year pause, the Association of Financial Advisers has opened nominations for its 2022 awards.

Looking to unearth the best across the financial advice spectrum, AFA and its partners are searching for the AFA Adviser of the Year, sponsored by Zurich, and AFA Female Excellence in Advice, sponsored by TAL.

AFA chief executive Philip Anderson said the awards champion excellence, diversity, and innovation by recognising the outstanding leaders in advice and rewarding inspirational female leaders in advice.

"We are excited to run our adviser awards program for the first time since 2019 and are looking for people within our profession who are doing great things for their clients and leading our profession in the direction of a brighter future where great advice is broadly recognised and valued," he said.

Zurich Life chief distribution officer Kieran Forde welcomed back the awards.

"We are really pleased to be an ongoing partner of this prestigious award, it recognises outstanding individuals and celebrates qualities of leadership, innovation, customer-centricity and commitment to professional excellence," he said.

"Zurich is known for its longstanding commitment to high quality financial advice, and this is just one of the ways we can ensure we support the profession, recognise the talent of these individuals and the positive contribution they make to the financial advice profession and broader financial services industry."

TAL general manager Niall McConville said the firm is proud to sponsor the Female Excellence in Advice award for the 10th running year as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting women in financial advice.

"The Award highlights the benefits that diversity brings to the advice profession and encourages more women to enter the industry. We are excited that we can once again recognise and celebrate outstanding women in financial advice who are making a significant contribution to their profession, their community, and their clients."

Nominations are open until August 12 and can be submitted via the relevant links.

Winners will be announced September 23, at the Gala Dinner held during the AFA National Conference at the RACV Royal Pines on the Gold Coast.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 AFA National Conference.