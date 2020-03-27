No time to look back

In rough times it can seem beneficial to look back at past experiences and think 'If I got through that, I can get through this', but if you ask the fund managers and traders of the world, the consensus is this time does not compare to 1987 or 2008.

Those dealing with the daily grind of stock markets have seen and experienced the highest of highs, and conversely, the lowest of lows.

From the 1987 stock market crash to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, what is so different about this situation that has investors so spooked?

The main consensus; the COVID-19 outbreak is not something that anyone could have anticipated.

Speaking to Financial Standard Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management said the coronavirus outbreak is very different from anything we have seen in markets before.

"The crash in 1987 was because the bubble popped. The markets were so high, inflation was rising; it wasn't sustainable," Teh said.

"The GFC is slightly more similar to what we are seeing with COVID-19, because it will likely amount to a global recession."

However, that is where the similarities end between the coronavirus and the GFC, he said.

"The GFC was ultimately caused by the US government refusing to bail-out the Lehman Brothers. After they did that it became apparent how much of a stake it had in all the banks, so the knock on effects was the cause of the crisis," Teh said.

Part of the exaggerated reaction to this crash is because of the shock value, he added.

"The world snapped. It's similar to world wars in a way, because no one can really pinpoint the exact moment a world war starts, but once it is declared the markets also react with volatility," he said.

"Every asset class, across the board is reacting to the upcoming slowdown as a result of this 'social distancing'; the market is trying to figure out the real risk."

In the past there were signs that something bad was coming, so traders had months to change their investment view.

The outbreak of an unknown pandemic could not be anticipated.

Ilya Spivak, Daily FX head strategist for APAC said part of the worry is that the global economy was only just starting to show signs of recovery post-GFC.

"What we have now is intense worry about a global credit crisis and recession after the coronavirus outbreak struck an economy already weakened by two years of trade war and an aggressive Fed rate hike cycle," Spivak said.

"If the slowdown punctures any bubbles built up through the ultra-accommodative post-GFC period, a credit crisis may ensue. That probably explains markets' rush for liquidity in spite of central banks' latest firefighting efforts."

Spivak said looking to the past can be helpful, particularly if you focus on the direction of the US dollar through previous crisis.

"In 1987, rates were going up and so it made sense that USD was rallying on fairly conventional grounds," he said.

"That it would soar in 2008, even as the Fed was cutting rates to 0% and launching QE was perhaps less obvious to many market participants, and highlighted the Greenback's role as a 'liquidity haven'."

"We are seeing something very similar in the current situation; USD has been rising through the deterioration in Fed policy bets since late 2018 and ultimately renewed rate cuts from mid-2019."

Henry Jennings, senior market analyst at Marcus Today, said the biggest difference between the GFC and today is back then no one knew who to trust.

"The balance sheets of US banks were hidden and toxic; it was the banks that had a virus and it was hard to know who had it so they just stopped doing business until the virus passed," Jennings said.

"The solution was flood the banks with liquidity and money to bail them out and ensure that everyone knew who had the disease and how insulated they were from it."

What we are facing now, Jennings said, is a health virus and so requires that cool heads to prevail.

"The stock market jumping around is a distraction from the main game of stopping the spread and getting people confident," he said.

"Unfortunately, this crisis is showing the worst effects of globalisation and the US health system and it will be a disaster in the US."

Traders, Jennings said, are hardwired into looking to buy dips which are the cause of much of this volatility.

"Every time it happens you are in a different place in your life. 1987 happened when I was a young trader," he said.

"I had no money to invest in the market, so it hurt less personally, this time I am 33-years older and have far more skin in the game. Lucky I love my job, as it looks like I will be working longer."

As Julia Lee, chief investment officer at Burman Invest, pointed out, March 2020 has been the worst month so far for the Australian share market since the 1987 crash.

"Back in October 1987, the All Ords lost 42%. The market bottomed out months later on 10 February 1989," Lee said.

"In 1987 there was little signs of volatility until the Black Monday fall.

"It was not uncommon to see moves of 5% either up or down after such an event, but in 1988 after a month moves normalised even though market kept creeping lower until 10 February 1989."

This time may prove to be quite different, as there are currently no signs the market is set to steady.

However, Shane Oliver, AMP Capital's chief economist said the crash we are currently experiencing is not just due to COVID-19.

Over-valuation in the market has played a part.

"The 1987 crash was basically an unwinding of a massive run up in the market that had led to overvaluation against the world of higher interest rates and bond yields at the time," Oliver said.

"The selling looks to have been triggered by a monetary tightening in the US but was accelerated as market falls triggered more falls as a result of so-called portfolio insurance at the time."

Oliver said the 1987 crash had no economic fallout at the time, with growth continuing in the US and Australia at a solid pace.

So, once the falls ended the market just started to grind back up again.

"The 'coronavirus crash', if you call it that, is a bit different because coronavirus threatens a big disruption to economic activity which is clearly very hard for investors to price in how deep and long the recession will be," Oliver said.

"But, assuming the collateral damage from the shutdowns is limited by government action, growth should rebound once the virus comes under control and so too should share markets. So, in this sense it may be similar."

Oliver believes what the world is facing now is a cross between 1987, the GFC and perhaps even the events of 9/11.

What we do know is that market crashes are inevitable; it is just when they will occur that we don't.

