Investment

No place for crypto in insto portfolios: PGIM

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022   12:51PM

PGIM has made clear its thoughts on cryptocurrency, labelling it 'portfolio kryptonite' and saying it adds little to institutional investment portfolios other than a whole lot of risk.

In its latest Megatrends paper, investment professionals from across PGIM's fixed income, equity, real estate, private debt and alternatives businesses looked at the most common pro-crypto arguments and found there is little benefit to be gained by an institutional investor.

The research found crypto is an unreliable diversifier and an inadequate safe-haven asset or inflation hedge; gold performs better on this front and has done so since the 1970s, PGIM said.

It also found that risk-adjusted returns aren't much different to other asset classes, but with more frequent and larger drawdowns. PGIM also cited the regulatory backdrop and ESG concerns as headwinds.

"A single transaction on the bitcoin blockchain is equivalent to two million transactions on the Visa network, or roughly the same energy needed to power the average American home for over two months," PGIM said.

"From a governance perspective, the anonymity and difficulty in tracing identity of owners makes it a preferred medium of exchange in illicit activity - such as the potential for skirting sanctions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

PGIM chief executive David Hunt said that for the manager to consider adding a new asset class to a portfolio, three things must be true: "the asset needs a clear regulatory framework, it needs to be an effective store of value, and it needs to have a predictable correlation with other asset classes".

"Cryptocurrency currently meets none of these three criteria. It's much more of a speculation than an investment," he said.

However, PGIM does believe there are opportunities for institutional investors in the broader crypto ecosystem, namely blockchain technology.

PGIM said firms that clear and settle transactions, prevent fraud, and tokenise real assets offer great value creation over the next 10 years; "where there's a gold rush, invest in shovels and pickaxes".

"Cryptocurrency may be a heroic quest to build a viable, decentralised peer-to-peer payment system, but its pricing is based on speculative behaviour, rather than a fundamental thesis around its value or utility... we see no reason for cryptocurrencies to be part of institutional portfolios," PGIM head of thematic research Shehriyar Antia said.

