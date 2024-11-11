'No alternative': ESSSuper sues Iress

The $37 billion superannuation fund is suing Iress, saying there has been numerous incidents and breaches since they partnered which have had a material impact on the fund and its members.

ESSSuper has filed Federal Court proceedings against Iress and its Financial Synergy Holdings subsidiary, claiming material breaches of contract and pre-contractual misrepresentations.

ESSSuper and Iress first signed a deal in October 2019 for administration services, with the fund signing on to outsource its admin function to Iress' Automated Super Admin platform. Iress took the reigns in March 2022, with ESSSuper telling members the aim was to offer better online systems to them and their employers.

However, according to ESSSuper, "there have been numerous incidents and breaches by Iress" since entering the contract. ESSSuper has previously acknowledged that it has lost members as a result of the issues.

One such issue occurred in the first year of the contract when Iress reported incorrect contributions to the ATO for the 2021-2022 financial year, resulting in 9% of the fund's defined benefit members receiving Excess Contribution Notices stating an incorrect amount. A small number of members acted on the incorrect information and were then forced to engage with ESSSuper and the ATO to arrange refunds.

The fund said it has been left with no alternative after having tried to rectify the issues through direct engagement and using the dispute mechanism clauses in the contract.

"ESSSuper members have been significantly inconvenienced. ESSSuper has suffered loss and damage as it has been forced to spend time and money, and engage third parties, to rectify the incidents and breaches caused by Iress," ESSSuper chair Joan Fitzpatrick said.

"As a member-focused fund ESSSuper does not enter into litigation lightly. However, given the ongoing lack of resolution in response to our clearly articulated concerns, and the significant inconvenience to members and the fund, the board has no alternative but to issue these proceedings.

"The ESSSuper board has a legislative duty to protect the rights and interests of our members."

Iress acknowledged the proceedings on the ASX, saying it will keep shareholders updated as appropriate.

"Iress denies the claims made against it and will file a defence in accordance with the court's timetable. Iress continues to provide the contracted services to ESSSuper," it said.

Many disgruntled ESSSuper members aired their grievances at the annual members' meeting in February last year, with the fund fielding several questions about the transition to Iress and sharing the issues they'd encountered. At that time, the fund had spent more than $10 million on the transition.

For instance, according to the meeting minutes, when the employer system went live in March 2022, payroll teams could not load contribution files leading to lengthy delays in the processing of cessations and withdrawals for members. Benefit statements for that year were also significantly delayed due to the misreporting issue.

According to ESSSuper's 2024 annual report, it paid $7.5 million in administration costs in the 2023-2024 financial year, and $7.8 million the previous year.

ESSSuper has copped a beating in its Google reviews in the last two years, with many poor reviews citing the administrative issues, disruptions and delays in accessing their money, including call wait times exceeding an hour and a half.