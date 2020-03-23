Nikko executive departs

Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.

Hendrie Koster has held the role for close to three years, which saw him responsible for the overall product function, development and management.

In a statement to Industry Moves, Nikko Asset Management said: "Hendrie's contribution to our local product offering over the past few years has been invaluable, and we wish him every success in his pursuits."

"We will continue to work closely with our global colleagues on product development."

Prior to working with Nikko, Koster was a senior investment consultant at Mercer for over 10 years, focusing on asset class research and portfolio construction, and development of the strategic research agenda.

The news comes after the announcement that Rob Scott recently left his role as managing director, head of global operations at Nikko.

Scott was snatched up by First Sentier to fill its chief operating officer position at the end of 2019.