NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Nikko executive departs
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:13PM

Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.

Hendrie Koster has held the role for close to three years, which saw him responsible for the overall product function, development and management.

In a statement to Industry Moves, Nikko Asset Management said: "Hendrie's contribution to our local product offering over the past few years has been invaluable, and we wish him every success in his pursuits."

"We will continue to work closely with our global colleagues on product development."

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Prior to working with Nikko, Koster was a senior investment consultant at Mercer for over 10 years, focusing on asset class research and portfolio construction, and development of the strategic research agenda.

The news comes after the announcement that Rob Scott recently left his role as managing director, head of global operations at Nikko.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Scott was snatched up by First Sentier to fill its chief operating officer position at the end of 2019.

Read more: Nikko Asset ManagementHendrie KosterRob ScottFirst SentierMercer
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer chief executive to step down
Industry fund awards infrastructure mandate
Thematic investing grows threefold
Industry fund winds up infrastructure option
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
Most complained about super funds revealed
Infrastructure boutique hires former Hastings director
Super fund adds first operations lead
Vanguard firms up super team
Aussie share funds boast stellar 2019
Editor's Choice
Early release better than SG freeze
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January.
Bond fund spreads widen
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.
Nikko executive departs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DIWWI4Dg