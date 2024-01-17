NGS Super finds new administrator

NGS Super finds new administratorBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024 12:36PM
NGS Super has selected a new administrator to replace Mercer, which has been providing its services for 14 years.
Following a review of the $14 billion super fund's administration operating model in February 2023, NGS Super chose GROW Inc (GROW), hoping the new partnership will deliver efficiencies and reduce costs.
It joins the likes of $72 billion industry fund HESTA, which left Link to join GROW.
In 2021, Mercy Super also moved to GROW after using Mercer for several years. The following year, HESTA announced it would merger with Mercy Super.
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera said that it was timely for the fund to undertake a review and plan for a future model that was more tailored and sustainable.
"We want growth, but we're looking for the right kind of growth - steady and stable - so we can continue to do what we are doing right now as the sole remaining niche fund for education professionals," Previtera said.
"We're confident working with GROW as our outsourced administrator will give us the flexibility and agility to respond to the needs of employers and members."
GROW will also help the fund develop a mobile app and new member online portal.
"Customer expectations are changing at an increasing pace and the super industry isn't immune to this. Increased and enhanced digital customer experience models and capabilities are required to remain relevant, competitive, and accessible to members," she added.
The transition is expected to complete by the end of 2024.
"We'd like to acknowledge our partnership with Mercer and thank them for their professionalism and hard work," she said.
Last year, NGS Super launched its Easy Default offering which aims to help members manage savings while hitting retirement income objectives.
