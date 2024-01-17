Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

NGS Super finds new administrator

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024   12:36PM

NGS Super has selected a new administrator to replace Mercer, which has been providing its services for 14 years.

Following a review of the $14 billion super fund's administration operating model in February 2023, NGS Super chose G​ROW Inc ​(GROW)​​, hoping the new partnership will deliver efficiencies and reduce costs.

It joins the likes of $72 billion industry fund HESTA, which left Link to join GROW.

In 2021, Mercy Super also moved to GROW after using Mercer for several years. The following year, HESTA announced it would merger with Mercy Super.

NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera said that it was timely for the fund to undertake a review and plan for a future model that was more tailored and sustainable.

"We want growth, but we're looking for the right kind of growth - steady and stable - so we can continue to do what we are doing right now as the sole remaining niche fund for education professionals," Previtera said.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"We're confident working with G​ROW​ as our outsourced administrator will give us the flexibility and agility to respond to the needs of employers and members."

GROW will also help the fund develop a mobile app and new member online portal.

"Customer expectations are changing at an increasing pace and the super industry isn't immune to this. Increased and enhanced digital customer experience models and capabilities are required to remain relevant, competitive, and accessible to members," she added.

The transition is expected to complete by the end of 2024.

"We'd like to acknowledge our partnership with Mercer and thank them for their professionalism and hard work," she said.

Last year, NGS Super launched its Easy Default offering which aims to help members manage savings while hitting retirement income objectives.

Read more: GROWNGS SuperMercerMercy SuperHESTANatalie PreviteraEasy DefaultGROW IncLink
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mercer Super loses state leaders
Powerwrap bleeds $334m in outflows
FEAL board welcomes Ian Patrick
What you read in 2023
Australian Retirement Trust selects chief executive
Vale John Quessy
Federal Court approves BT Super $30m settlement
'Significant deficiencies' lead APRA to act against NGS Super
Fidelity retirement specialist exits
Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer

Editor's Choice

Adviser registration deadline moves to February 16

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has again pushed back the financial adviser registration deadline in fear that many relevant providers will not make the February 1 cut off.

Mercer Super loses state leaders

ELIZABETH FRY
Two of Mercer Super's state leaders have left the firm as part of a restructure.

MSC Trustees acquires Certane Corporate Trust

KARREN VERGARA
MSC Trustees has acquired Certane Corporate Trust, the fund administration and corporate trustee business formerly owned by the now-defunct Sargon Capital.

CFS Edge launches Cboe products

CHLOE WALKER
Financial advisers using Colonial First State's (CFS) new platform CFS Edge can now access quoted products from Cboe Australia (Cboe).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.