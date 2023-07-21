NGS Super expands leadership

NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera has expanded her leadership team by promoting three more executives to run strategy, investment operations and legal and governance.

The promotions follow last week's appointments which saw chief strategy officer Ben Facer promoted to deputy chief executive appointed and Phillipa Minney chief risk officer and head of corporate services.

NGS Super has appointed Nathan Buttigieg as executive manager, strategy reporting to Facer. Buttigieg is currently head of transformation.

Also, Maryanne Jardine, who has been running investment operations, has been promoted to executive manager of investment operations, reporting to the investment chief Ben Squires.

Finally, Bendan Tynan-Davey has been appointed to head of legal and governance, reporting to Minney.

Says Previtera: "We're elevating talented people in the organisation who contribute not only through their areas of expertise but more broadly, across the fund in terms of strategy execution."

With the latest appointments, her wider leadership team is now complete and the new chief executive ambitious growth targets.

In fact, the deputy chief executive role was created especially to cope with the expansion of Previtera's role in driving growth, mostly in the independent and education sector.

"We recognise that the opportunity for us to expand not only in existing schools that we serve but in new schools is quite tremendous," she states.

"We've got existing schools, but we also have a whole range of schools that have just been built.

"Many of these independent schools are in lower socio-economic areas where public transport infrastructure has not kept pace with the urban spread. So, these schools are popping up to cater to that.

"So, there's a whole lot of work we can do there to grow in that space. We're really looking to lean into that niche, much more heavily."

Under Previtera's leadership, the NGS Super brand is predicting a 20%-plus jump in membership within four years - no easy task for the $13 billion industry super fund that covers workers in the independent education and community sectors.

According to Alex Dunnin, executive director of research and compliance at Rainmaker Information, Australia's super fund marketplace is now so concentrated that the biggest 20 hold a whopping 95% of the funds under management.

"The boutique fund NGS Super is just outside this grouping," he says.

Dunnin notes that funds in this range have huge challenges when competing with the big superannuation powerhouses.

"And let's not forget that today's big funds were boutiques once themselves, too. But what took these powerhouses to the top? Most likely, it was a crystal-clear awareness of their narrative, their leadership, and a rock-solid history of delivering what fund members want from their super fund: repeatable strong investment performance, being good value, easy to deal with, and they didn't drink their own Kool-aid," he says.

"If NGS Super can combine this with an X-factor, they might just have what it takes to shake up the superannuation market."