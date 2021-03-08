NGS strengthens ESG, ups fees

NGS Super, the $12 billion industry fund for non-government schools, has strengthened the exclusions in its socially responsible investment option and increased fees.

The fund notified members that new exclusions will be applied to its Socially Responsible Diversified (SRD) option from 1 April 2021.

The exclusions apply to fossil fuels, nuclear power and uranium, exploitation of human rights, controversial weapons and armaments, predatory lending, gambling, pornography and adult entertainment, animal cruelty, alcohol production and distribution and tobacco production.

"The trustee continues to have absolute discretion to change the underlying managers, socially responsible investment (SRI) considerations and exclusions that are considered in the investment process for the SRD investment option," NGS Super said in a notice to members.

Fees for NGS members in the SRD option will also be increasing slightly from April 1. Admin fees of $65 a year plus 0.10% of members' account balances will remain the same but the investment fee of 0.56% per annum will increase to 0.76%.

The SRD option had a rough 2020, returning -0.83%. In 2019 the option returned 6.54%.

"As part of our continued commitment to ESG principles, we have formally strengthened the exclusions in our SRD option. Previously, while these exclusions were in place, there was some degree of variation in implementation by some investment managers within the SRD option," a spokesperson for NGS Super told Financial Standard.

"The changes we have now made invoke a minimum standard to the definitions of each exclusion to ensure consistency and transparency to our members. These definitions will be provided in our updated Investment guide."

NGS Super is merging with Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund, in a move that will create a $21 billion fund with 200,000 members, largely workers from independent schools and Catholic schools.

The merger is expected to be finalised late in early 2022. The fund has notified members that there may be some changes to investment options as the merger is completed.