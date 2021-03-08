NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
NGS strengthens ESG, ups fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 8 MAR 2021   12:21PM

NGS Super, the $12 billion industry fund for non-government schools, has strengthened the exclusions in its socially responsible investment option and increased fees.

The fund notified members that new exclusions will be applied to its Socially Responsible Diversified (SRD) option from 1 April 2021.

The exclusions apply to fossil fuels, nuclear power and uranium, exploitation of human rights, controversial weapons and armaments, predatory lending, gambling, pornography and adult entertainment, animal cruelty, alcohol production and distribution and tobacco production.

"The trustee continues to have absolute discretion to change the underlying managers, socially responsible investment (SRI) considerations and exclusions that are considered in the investment process for the SRD investment option," NGS Super said in a notice to members.

Fees for NGS members in the SRD option will also be increasing slightly from April 1. Admin fees of $65 a year plus 0.10% of members' account balances will remain the same but the investment fee of 0.56% per annum will increase to 0.76%.

The SRD option had a rough 2020, returning -0.83%. In 2019 the option returned 6.54%.

"As part of our continued commitment to ESG principles, we have formally strengthened the exclusions in our SRD option. Previously, while these exclusions were in place, there was some degree of variation in implementation by some investment managers within the SRD option," a spokesperson for NGS Super told Financial Standard.

"The changes we have now made invoke a minimum standard to the definitions of each exclusion to ensure consistency and transparency to our members. These definitions will be provided in our updated Investment guide."

NGS Super is merging with Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund, in a move that will create a $21 billion fund with 200,000 members, largely workers from independent schools and Catholic schools.

The merger is expected to be finalised late in early 2022. The fund has notified members that there may be some changes to investment options as the merger is completed.

Read more: SRDNGS SuperESGAustralian Catholic SuperannuationRetirement Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CFOs gain clout in ESG metrics
Rest hires from NGS Super
Mergers prompt 13% fee drop
Aviva Investors appoints chief investment officer
Hostplus enhances ESG option
Kearney Group launches responsible managed portfolios
Big year for ESG ahead: MSCI
BlackRock reinforces commitment to ESG
ESG professionals in huge demand
Super fund ousts ethical manager
Editor's Choice
Link faces another lawsuit
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Link Market Services has been hit with another lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect more investors from the troubled Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF).
Mainstream to be acquired for $170m
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Mainstream has announced it entered a scheme of implementation deed with Vistra to acquire 100% of the company for an implied value of $170 million.
AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
AMP Capital will offload its $653 million global equities capability to a Canadian fund manager for an undisclosed figure.
Aware Super, Macquarie to acquire Vocus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:29AM
Vocus Group is set to be acquired by Aware Super and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), with Vocus confirming it has entered a $4.5 billion agreement with the consortium.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Founder and Chairperson
Financial Executive Women
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something h572XGIU