NGS ahead of schedule on net zero strategy

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 28 JUL 2023   12:34PM

NGS Super is making faster-than-expected progress towards its goal of achieving a carbon neutral portfolio by 2030.

Measurement of carbon intensity in the NGS Diversified MySuper portfolio fell by nearly 20% between 30 June 2021 and 30 June 2022, around 13% ahead of the required trajectory to carbon-neutrality, according to NGS's latest report on the Fund's progress in decarbonisation.

NGS has now set an interim target of 35% less emissions by 2025 (from the 30 June 2021 baseline) and aims to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

Last year, NGS announced it had divested $191 million from carbon-intensive companies and industries since the start of its decarbonisation process, including holdings in Woodside and Santos and others in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

The divestment from oil and gas companies was based on calculations relating to stranded assets, rather than Scope 1 and 2 emissions, said chief investment officer Ben Squires.

"Those companies tend to be high on Scope 3 but quite clever on managing Scope 1 and 2," Squires said.

"We made active decisions to divest companies where we believe they will be stranded, either because their glide path is not realistic or disingenuous in terms of what they say, or, from a Woodside/Santos perspective, that was less about meeting this carbon target and ore about stranded asset risk."

NGS Super has moved many of their equity mandates to low carbon mandates, Squires said.

"There is a real focus on the carbon intensity across the equity portfolio," he said.

"... Where we can elect between two companies and identify which company is more carbon efficient, that's where the carbon intensity calculation comes into effect.

"Similarly, in fixed income, we've applied the same approach. We've applied low carbon fixed income strategies. We are also divesting from high carbon intensity infrastructure in favour of carbon efficient infrastructure."

Other work to improve portfolio carbon efficiency includes engagement with companies regarding their emissions reduction path, divestment, investment in low emissions technologies/infrastructure such as renewable energy, and research allocation of capital to carbon-positive investments such as natural capital/carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Squires said that the steps the fund has taken has not affected fund performance, but it has increased tracking error in certain portfolios.

"We are having to accept some degree of tracking error, and that's particularly relevant to the Australian equities portfolio," he said.

"Global equities show very little tracking error, but it is far greater in the Australian market."

Their low carbon glidepath approach has introduced an extra 40 to 60 basis points approximately, Squires said.

Squires says measurement of increased risk like tracking error should be done on a longer time period than two years, such as spanning an entire investment cycle.

"We haven't seen any evidence of this impacting on returns," Squires said.

"Particularly in the unlisted space, we are finding far greater attractive investments by leaning into clean energy and sustainability."

NGS is researching carbon markets to gain a better understanding of the factors that may affect how carbon markets evolve, such as regulation, liquidity and transparency, which Squires says is required.

"We could go out and buy natural capital tomorrow and be carbon neutral, but at the moment, we are still investigating to understand where the carbon prices are going across markets, and all the various opportunities that are available to us," he said.

"We know that even with the best effort to get to net zero/carbon neutral by 2030, we know that there will be residual carbon between the timeline of companies and their trajectory to get to 2040 and 2050 and we're committing to net zero by 2030."

To meet its targets, NGS expects to complete more work around carbon-positive investments to sequester carbon, such as natural capital, and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

"We're looking at natural capital - biodiversity and the credits they can contain - through forestry and those assets, they're the primary areas that we are working on at the moment," Squires said.

"This research is underway.

"We're trying to determine where the carbon market is going and looking at the forward price and determining whether there is future value in acquiring natural capital. There are a few scenarios we're playing around with around the timing of those things, but it always comes back to the best interest test."

NGS expects to have its decarbonisation process and results audited by KPMG in October.

Read more: NGS SuperSantosWoodsideBen SquiresNGS Diversified MySuperKPMG
