Economics

Next RBA boss to be picked in July: Chalmers

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUN 2023   12:28PM

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Phillip Lowe will learn his fate next month following a government consultation on his possible reappointment.

Lowe's current term is set to end in September and the government intends to consider the appointment around the middle of the year, Chalmers said today.

"This is a big job and it's a big call, and we're working through it in the usual methodical and considered way," he said.

Chalmers said he is in the process of consulting with Cabinet on the decision.

"I hope to finalise a view in the coming weeks. I'm aiming to make an announcement in July, but certainly by the time that parliament returns," he said.

When weighing who should be selected for the top job, Chalmers said there are a range of factors to consider.

"The RBA needs to be well placed to implement the recommendations of the review and to take the Reserve Bank into the future," he said.

"There are all of the usual considerations in that - a person of credibility, a person with experience, and a person able to take the Reserve Bank forward."

Chalmers added the RBA is a "key institution" and makes decisions which matter a great deal to the living standards of the Australian people.

"That's why we don't take decisions like this lightly," he stated.

Lowe has copped plenty of backlash following 12 rate hikes over the last year, but Chalmers confirmed there isn't a rift between the central bank and government, despite calls for it to intervene in RBA decisions.

"The point that I was making is that I cherish the independence of the Reserve Bank. I've made that clear on multiple occasions. I think it's an important feature of our system," he said.

"And part of that means that I explain and defend the decisions that I take in fiscal policy and the governor, and the board explain and defend the decisions that they take on monetary policy, and that's appropriate."

In the past, Chalmers has made it clear he isn't always in agreeance when it comes to rate rises however, he said that isn't an issue solely tied to Lowe.

"I have gone out of my way to focus on my job. The point that I made at the time - which I think is self-evident - is when interest rates go it makes it harder for people to pay the bills," he said.

He noted that when rates go up Australians find extra repayments tough, so it's important for the RBA to be transparent in its decision making.

"I think I made the obvious point, which I'd continue to make no matter who was the governor or what the decision was, is that there's an important role for the Reserve Bank, governor and board to explain the decisions that they take," he concluded.

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaPhillip LoweJim Chalmers
