Newmark Capital elevates distribution capabilities

Newmark Capital has welcomed a head of wholesale from Prime Value Asset Management.

Nathan Wares joins from Prime Value Asset Management, where he was the head of distribution, responsible for distributing assets including Australian equities, property and alternatives for intermediaries, family offices, wholesale investors and more.

He brings more than 30 years' experience in financial services to the fold. Early on in his career, Wares focused on the ultra-high-net-worth space through roles at BT Funds Management, Citigroup Asset Management, ANZ, Westpac and St George.

More recently, Wares was the managing director, Australia and New Zealand for the US-based Laureola Advisors until 2023, whereafter he joined Prime Value Asset Management.

In the new role, Wares will work with Newmark's senior management team and the head of distribution George Deligiannis to engage with financial advisers, dealer groups, private wealth firms, family offices, chief investment officers, endowment funds and wholesale investors.

General manager of funds management and operations Mark Lumby is delighted to have Wares on board, reiterating Wares' "extensive experience and industry insights will be instrumental in driving our business growth and continuing to deliver excellent income and growth solutions for our investors."

"Nathan's expertise is expected to support Newmark's upcoming launch of an open-ended diversified property fund, which seeks to provide investors with stable income returns and capital growth through a diversified portfolio of high-quality real estate assets," Lumby said.

Commenting on his appointment, Wares said: "I'm excited to be part of Newmark Capital's journey and look forward to working with this talented team to foster lasting relationships with our investors and help them achieve their financial goals with outstanding products and service."

Newmark Capital focuses on commercial real estate investment opportunities across Australia.