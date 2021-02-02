NEWS
Investment
New trading platform to launch
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 FEB 2021   12:37PM

The trading platform that encourages long-term investing backed by automation is gaining ground with a new generation of investors.

Retail trading platform Pearler gives investors the option to invest how they please or set up an "autoinvest" strategy - akin to the way superannuation is invested.

One way it encourages to invest in the long term is via the platform's partnership with ETF providers. Pearler works in partnership with eInvest, ETF Securities and VanEck, offering 43 ETF products.

Pearler was founded by a Sydney-based trio about two years ago after noticing a slew of "confusing" trading platforms and expensive micro-investment apps in the market.

Co-founders Nick Nicolaides, Hayden Smith and Kurt Walkom came together to brainstorm how best to bridge the gap.

Nicolaides, a portfolio manager of private markets at Atrium Investment Management, previously worked with Walkom at family office Marshall Investments. The two eventually brought in Smith to provide technical know-how.

The platform ramped up testing in August of last year and currently has some 5000 early-access users. About half of its clients are autoinvesting. The platform is expected to be live over the next few weeks.

One of its features is a pooled cash account it set up with Sanlam Wealth, which allows users to create automatic debits deducted on a fortnightly basis for example, that can be used to invest.

"We saw this gap [in terms of automation] and self-directed investing," Nicolaides told Financial Standard. 

While only ASX securities are currently on offer, Nicolaides said, the platform is looking into launch global equities trading.

Part of the founders' larger vision is a philanthropical offering whereby investors can opt to donate brokerage fees, 100% of which will go to charity.

Brokerage fees start at $9.50 per transaction for up to $17,500 and charges 0.055% for any transactions over this amount.

The platform integrates with OpenMarkets.

