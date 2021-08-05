NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

New shareholder at Crescent Wealth

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:30PM

The head of Peregrine Corporation, managing director Charlie (Khalil) Shahin has joined Australia's only Islamic super fund and investment manager.

Shahin purchased a material shareholding in Crescent Wealth through his family office and joined its board.

Shahin is the eldest son of Fred Shahin, who founded the Peregrine Corporation in 1984 with the purchase of a BP service station in Adelaide.

It claims to now be South Australia's largest privately owned employer, investing in a range of fields.

"On behalf of my fellow board members I would like to welcome Charlie to the register and the board and say how much we value his presence and look forward to his guidance and counsel. I would also like to thank Samier Dandan and Issam Eid for their work and commitment over the last decade. You go with our sincere appreciation and thanks," Yassine said.

Shahin said he was delighted to be part of Crescent Wealth and for the opportunity for his family office to become a shareholder.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"Crescent Wealth has been a pioneer in Australian financial services and a champion for Islamic finance initiatives. We share the same values and a passion for ethical investing. I look forward to working with the Crescent Group team over the next many, many years," he said.

Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine also announced two departures from the board - Samier Dandan and Hilal Yassine.

Separately, Salter Brothers portfolio manager Issam Eid has left the shareholder register.

On the board Shahin joins chair Dianne Yerbury, deputy chair Nicholas Whitlam and former Liberal Party leader John Hewson.

"Support from Mr Shahin will provide us with a further boost as we work to provide all Australians and in particular the Australian Islamic community with ways to invest their retirement wealth without compromising their core values and beliefs," Hewson said.

Read more: Crescent WealthPeregrine CorporationIssam EidSamier DandanCharlie ShahinJohn HewsonTalal YassineCrescent GroupDianne YerburyFred ShahinHilal YassineLiberal PartyMr ShahinNicholas WhitlamSalter Brothers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crescent Foundation partnership to mentor refugees
DomaCom partners for Sharia-compliant home loans
Former Socceroo joins Crescent Foundation board
No evidence lower SG will result in higher wages: ACTU summit
ISPT writes down assets
Super fund calls for government support
Super fund appoints strategy lead
Super fund appoints investment lead
Liberal win stuns, ASX rallies: Poll
Budget 2019-20: Social media reacts

Editor's Choice

Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Investors lose in viral stock picks

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new analysis, stock picks which became popular on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were almost guaranteed to see investors lose money.

Contango appoints two distribution leads

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Evalesco acquires boutique firm

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:12PM
Evalesco Financial Services recently finalised the acquisition of former Association of Financial Advisers national president Marc Bineham's advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.