New shareholder at Crescent Wealth

The head of Peregrine Corporation, managing director Charlie (Khalil) Shahin has joined Australia's only Islamic super fund and investment manager.

Shahin purchased a material shareholding in Crescent Wealth through his family office and joined its board.

Shahin is the eldest son of Fred Shahin, who founded the Peregrine Corporation in 1984 with the purchase of a BP service station in Adelaide.

It claims to now be South Australia's largest privately owned employer, investing in a range of fields.

"On behalf of my fellow board members I would like to welcome Charlie to the register and the board and say how much we value his presence and look forward to his guidance and counsel. I would also like to thank Samier Dandan and Issam Eid for their work and commitment over the last decade. You go with our sincere appreciation and thanks," Yassine said.

Shahin said he was delighted to be part of Crescent Wealth and for the opportunity for his family office to become a shareholder.

"Crescent Wealth has been a pioneer in Australian financial services and a champion for Islamic finance initiatives. We share the same values and a passion for ethical investing. I look forward to working with the Crescent Group team over the next many, many years," he said.

Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine also announced two departures from the board - Samier Dandan and Hilal Yassine.

Separately, Salter Brothers portfolio manager Issam Eid has left the shareholder register.

On the board Shahin joins chair Dianne Yerbury, deputy chair Nicholas Whitlam and former Liberal Party leader John Hewson.

"Support from Mr Shahin will provide us with a further boost as we work to provide all Australians and in particular the Australian Islamic community with ways to invest their retirement wealth without compromising their core values and beliefs," Hewson said.